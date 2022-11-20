Abandoned 2 Year Old Allegedly Witnessed His Mother's Murder

Aesha and Amaru Muhammad (ERIKA MARIE/Our Black Girls)

Aesha Muhammad was a 23-year-old single mother and she lived with her child in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She attended Venus Beauty Academy in the hopes of pursuing a career as a beautician. She worked at a salon when she wasn’t in school. Aesha had her 2-year-old son Amaru with 32-year-old Anthony McClain. Aesha lived with her son in a boarding house owned by her uncle, Charles Dockins.

During the week, Amaru would stay with his father. He would be with Aesha during the weekends. For Aesha, though, the weekends weren't enough. On November 23, 2000, Aesha told McClain that she wanted to spend more time with Amaru. Amaru agreed, leading Aesha to ecstatically pick her son to spend time together from November 27 to December 8.

Just a week later, Aesha and Amaru were gone.

On Thursday, November 29, Aesha had a concerning conversation with her sister. She told her that she was adamant about moving out of the boarding house because their uncle Charles was “getting on her nerves”. Her sister, Gadirah, told Aesha that she could move in with her. Aesha called her the next day to work out the details, but Gadirah didn’t answer the phone.

On November 30, Aesha called her brother, Solomon, in a very frantic state. She told Solomon that their uncle Charles threw her dinner in the garbage and had “gone crazy”. She had her bags packed and ask her brother to come to get her. Solomon didn’t have a car, so he asked their other sister Wakhita to pick her up. She called Aesha many times throughout that not and didn't get an answer once.

They proceeded to have trouble getting in touch with Aesha. This was unlike her. She spoke with her family every day and she would never leave anywhere without letting someone know where she was going. By the time the weekend came, all of her siblings were in a panic.

They reached out to their father, David Muhammad, in Atlanta and let him know that they couldn’t get in touch with Aesha, Muhammed immediately got a flight to Philidelphia. When he got there, he went straight to the boarding house to search for his daughter. He found that her room had already been cleaned out. When he asked Charles what happened, he was told that Aesha took off with her son and he had no idea where she was.

Then, 3 days later, Amaru was found 92 miles from home.

On December 3, 2000, a pastor at the Liberty Temple Church in East Orange, New Jersey heard a bang at the door. When he went to see who it was, he found a small child crying on the steps. He was completely alone. He told the pastor that his name was Amaru Muhammad and that his mother was dead.

“Mommy died. They were fighting. Mommy was bleeding. Mommy got hit by a rock.”

Aesha’s sister Wakhita learned that Amaru was found in New Jersey and immediately called the police. Amaru was then returned to his father. Fearing that something horrible happened to Aesha, the spotlight landed on Charles.

Charles had a very long criminal history. In fact, he was released from prison just 10 months before Aesha disappeared. He was on parole at the time. He agreed to take a polygraph test but then took off. Charles was on the run for six months until he was arrested in New Jersey for violating his parole. He has never been formally charged with any crime connected to Aesha.

Aesha remains missing nearly 22 years later and investigators suspect foul play.