Charlotte, NC

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Still Unsolved

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence)

The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time. 

Shanquella Robinson was a 25-year-old woman from Charlotte, North Carolina. On October 18, 2022, Shanquella and her friends traveled to a resort in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico. She went with six of her friends to take part in the celebration of one of their birthdays. 

She would be dead less than 24 hours later. 

Shanquella Robinson’s family is still looking for answers three weeks later. They have expressed that they have been working with authorities who aren’t taking the case very seriously. Her friends have also given very conflicting statements about what happened to Shanquella. 

Her mother — Sallamondra — talked to her daughter that evening. It was right before Shanquella was going to dinner with her group of friends. 

“She said, ‘Well, mother, I’m getting ready to eat,’” Sallamondra told ABC News. “I said, ‘Well, OK. Enjoy yourself. Have a good time. And I love you and I will talk to you tomorrow.’”

Sallamondra would receive an autopsy report from the Mexican Secretariat of Health. The report showed the family that Shanquella suffered from a broken neck and a cracked spine. Her death was attributed to a “severe spinal injury and atlas luxation” on her death certificate. The report also noted that the time between the infliction of her injury and her time of passing was about 15 minutes. A maid tending to the villa found Shanquella unconscious and made the group aware. The group then called for help. CPR was attempted to revive Shanquella, but she was sadly pronounced dead at 3:00 pm that day. 

“We are working diligently to determine the facts surrounding this incident, which is currently being investigated as an isolated criminal matter that happened involving guests at a private villa located in Los Cabos,” a spokesperson for the villa said in a statement. “Additional information will be made available by local public safety authorities when the investigation is complete.”

Then, there was an interesting development. 

On Tuesday, November 15, a North Carolina-based blogger named Gerald Jackson published a video. Jackson alleges that — in the video — Shanquella is seen being attacked by another woman. That would seemingly be verified by Shanquella’s mother. When she watched the video, she immediately recognized the people in the video as her friends with whom she went on the trip. 

To this day, not arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing. 

Published by

Writer focusing on cold cases and crime.

Hicksville, NY
11988 followers

