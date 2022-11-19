Mother Gets A Call That Local Hit-And-Run Victim Is Her Son

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — Just six years ago, a tragic event would leave Wendy Willis at a loss of understanding. Wendy couldn’t understand why someone would leave her son alone on the side of the road. The very road where they just caused his death.

“You know I think the hardest part is someone killing your child and there’s no accountability,” Willis said.

The tragic event occurred on October 10, 2016. Wendy Willis says that she got a call from her son at around 5:30 pm that night. Her son was 16-year-old Dalton Kuhn. He was calling her to ask if she could pick him up from the skate park in St. Agustine Beach in Florida. Unfortunately, Wendy was at work and couldn’t leave to get him. Dalton would have to cross the 312 bridge to get back home. She told Dalton that they would meet at a spot on the other side of the bridge.

“He texted me at 7:20 p.m. and said “mom, where you at” so I am thinking he’s right there,” describes Wendy.

Oddly enough, however, Dalton never made it to the spot. Wendy Willis waited at the meetup spot for hours before she left — thinking that Dalton decided to go to a nearby friend’s house. She would become increasingly worried by the next morning when she was still unable to reach him. Then, a friend called her with devastating news.

“I said ‘Heather was this a fatality’ and she said ‘yes ma’am’,” says Wendy, “And then the air just comes out of you.”

Her son Dalton was found dead and left on the side of the road. It would be 12 hours before a bicyclist spotted his body the following morning. Dalton Kuhn was the victim of a hit-and-run. It is believed by investigators that he was hit by a silver Chevy or GMC truck, 2003 to 2007 model. The truck in question would have been missing its passenger side mirror and had significant damage on the right side. Wendy Willis believes that someone is keeping this knowledge to themselves.

“Someone they knew came home with a missing mirror, with damage to their truck and you saw it all over the news and we stood out there every day. You can’t tell me no one knows nothing,” says Wendy.

If you know anything about the hit-and-run that lead to the death of Dalton Kuhn in St. Augustine contact the St. Augustine Police Department at 904–825–1070 or St. Johns County Crime Stoppers at 1–888–277–8477.