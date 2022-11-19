Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random Act

On February 15, 2022, 13-year-old Jason Rivera was shot and killed. To this day, there have been no words from the police about any motives or suspects. His case has remained unsolved.

At around 9:00 pm on that night, the police responded to reports of gunfire. The shots occurred in an apartment building in South Lebanon Township, Pennsylvania. Jason Rivera had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the Hershey Medical Center to be treated for his wounds. Sadly, he was pronounced dead after attempts proved futile.

In the following days, the public got hit with some crucial news. Initially, the belief was that Jason Rivera was killed in a random act of violence. Then, the Lebanon District Attorney made a statement that the shooting was not a random act. No further details were offered after the statement.

Hess Graf — the Lebanon District Attorney — said, “unfortunately, nothing new/substantial has come to light in recent months. Given the number of shots fired, we still believe the shooter intended to kill someone and took every effort to effectuate that intent. A number of theories are still active as to whether the child was the intended target versus whether the target was someone else and the child was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Until a charge is filed, we cannot say which theory is accurate.”

Details about Jason Rivera and his residence have been kept out of the public discourse. However, some unidentified family members have been able to give some information. They disclosed that Jason was a 7th grader who attended Lebanon Middle School. When he was shot, there were no family members nearby. This would indicate that he was not close to his home when he was murdered.

Prosecutors and police have never said whether suspects or a motive have been identified.