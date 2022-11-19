Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone Wrong

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — 45 years ago, a man named Billy Wills was found dead in his home. B

The tragic event occurred on February 15, 1977. The prevailing belief is that Wills was the victim of a burglary gone wrong. It, unfortunately, ended in murder.

“From what I know, at the time, my father, he had the flu and he was spending time in the house and he told us the day before, he says, you know, I get these phone calls from people and I pick up the phone and there’s nobody there. They hang up,” Fred Wills, Billy’s son says.

The phone calls stood out to the investigators. They believed that the murderer was casing the house in preparation for what would unfold. They shared that thought with Fred as well. The police believed that Billy stepped out of the house to go get the mail right around when the killer called. Once they got no answer, they assumed he wasn't home and proceeded with their burglary attempt. Billy went back inside the house and laid down for a nap.

“All of a sudden, the door gets knocked down and unfortunately, he got his gun out and they ended up having a confrontation,” Fred said.

Billy was killed with the gun he grabbed to defend himself.

It has now been 45 years since Fred Wills lost his father to a senseless crime and act of violence. “I kept my same phone number when I left there so that they knew how to get ahold of me. Hopefully, something someday will happen,” Fred said. he expressed that — even though many years have gone by since he lost his father — the pain is still there with him.

If you have any information about the murder of Billy Wills, you’re asked to give them a call at (206) 296–3311 or, leave a completely anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at p3tips.com.