Woman Finds Out 1996 Jane Doe Is Her Twin Sister

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. — In the summer of 1996, the East Tennessee Police made a startling discovery. Someone had taped together a very large cardboard box and placed it in a remote area of the Powder Springs area. The box stayed there for several weeks until hunters came across it in the afternoon of September 29.

Inside the box was the body of a 38-year-old woman.

The contents of the box consisted of bones and flesh. Most of her remains were found in the box, but some teeth and fingers were found scattered — most likely by animals. The police believe that more than one person had to be involved in discarding the victim’s body. They most likely had to use a car to get to Dale Road.

This was very unsettling for the residents as very few people go missing in that area. Even fewer people are murdered.

The police initially assumed that the remains belonged to 37-year-old Glenda Fields. She had gone missing in 1993 under suspicious circumstances. They conducted their investigation under that belief.

DNA evidence showed investigators that their assumption was wrong (and Glenda Fields is still missing to this day).

Then, In 2018, Nick Brown (a special agent) sent a sample of Jane Doe’s remains to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in Fort Worth. To their surprise, the DNA matched a woman that was alive and well.

“That’s not something that happens a lot,” said Elkins, an investigator of close to 18 years.

It turns out the DNA matched a woman with a twin sister. It wouldn’t be until August of 2022 that the police were able to give a name: Brenda Clark.

With that information, the investigators are now able to look into the circumstances surrounding her death. Brenda was a mother who was very well-known in her community.

The TBI asks that the public call with tips through 1–800-TBI-FIND or send information through this email address — tipstotbi@tbi.gov.