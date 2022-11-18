The Police Refuse To Treat Her As A Missing Person

Still Unsolved

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kn37j_0jExT6WL00
(Jasmine Brown, Steve Osunsami/GMA)

One of the most important agencies in the United States is The National Center for Missing And Exploited Children. The agency — based in Washington D.C. — is especially important when it comes to dealing with missing persons cases. That agency now believes that there is a blatant issue that often arises when dealing with those cases.

That is the issue of color. 

“About 60% of the reports that we see here in the U.S. that go in those databases are people of color,” center leader Robert Lowery said. “I think it really breaks a lot of commonly held thoughts on who are really the missing children in the U.S.”

When it comes to missing people in America, missing black Americans are over-represented in the total number of missing people. This is despite them making up just 13% of the population in the country. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 30% of all missing persons were black in 2018.

Sadly, about one-fifth of these cases are covered by the news.

This may be due to how they are labeled by law enforcement. Black families say that their missing family members are more likely to be labeled as runaways. A lot of times, it appears that those cases are not worthy of receiving media focus. 

Paula Cosey Hill says that it has happened to her.

Shemika Cosey, Paula’s daughter, disappeared without a trace just a few days after Christmas in the year 2008. Hill says that her daughter had been watching movies with her cousins on that day. When everyone woke up the next morning, Shemika was gone. 

Since the family’s St. Louis, Missouri home was unlocked, the police assumed that she had run away. They chose not to conduct a search for her.

“They not doing anything, because they think she [had] gone on her own,” Hill recalled tearfully. “I just didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know who to turn to.”

Shawndrea Thomas, a local news reporter, produces a podcast that documents forgotten cases of missing black Americans called “Intrigued Full Effect.” With regard to Shameika’s case, she says “Shemika Cosey’s story was different in that she just vanished without a trace.” Thomas also agrees that police and the press often dismiss black cases as runaways.

“It has been difficult to get some of these stories told as it comes to missing people of color, cold cases involving people of color, and I felt like if I can do my part as far as having this podcast, I can tell any story I want about whoever I want, however, I want for however long I want,”

