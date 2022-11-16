Police Officer Found Dead After Investigating Fellow Officers

Still Unsolved

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13qUBT_0jCjLKvu00
Lester Garnier(Walnut Creek PD)

The Story

During the early morning hours of July 11, 1988, a groundskeeper made a startling discovery. He saw a 1984 Corvette parked in a shopping mall in an affluent suburban area of California. What mostly stuck out to the groundskeeper was the position of the man behind the driver’s seat. He was slouched over and appeared to be asleep. As the groundskeeper moved in closer, he realized just how wrong he was. The man was not asleep; he was dead. The victim was shot twice in the head. While there were fingerprints found at the scene, they weren’t a match for anyone in the system. Aside from that, there was little to no physical evidence at the scene.

The victim would be identified as 30-year-old Lester Garnier. As it turns out, Lester was an undercover police officer with vice. Friends and family described him as loving, dedicated to his parents, and a bit of a ladies’ man. Since his undercover work mainly dealt with arresting prostitutes in the Mission District, investigators started there. He would interact with — and charm — the prostitutes he “solicited” until he got to the point where he would reveal himself as a police officer and arrest them. At the time of his murder, he had been working undercover for four years. However, the prostitutes the police questioned always spoke highly of Lester. They gave the investigators no indication that they had an ax to grind with the victim.

It was discovered, though, that he was doing some investigative work during the time period in which he was murdered. More specifically, he was looking into a local brothel. To make matters worse, it was a brothel that was rumored to be a popular spot with his fellow officers. The idea was starting to form (of course) that Lester was killed by one of the corrupt police officers who allegedly frequented the brothel. Another rumor was that mayoral candidate Roger Boas had Lester killed to keep him from publicizing Roger’s sexual exploits with a minor. Boas was eventually arrested for it and pleaded guilty in 1988. Investigators looked into both possibilities and came up with nothing substantial.

The next step for the police was to go back to the night of Lester’s murder and retrace his steps. About 12 hours before the groundskeeper discovered his body, he went to San Francisco to meet up with some of his friends. While on his way to see them, though, Lester called them to cancel their plans. He gave no particular reason for why he canceled the plans and there is no trace of his whereabouts between that time and the discovery of his body. The police were able to find a witness who worked in the building next to the parking lot where Lester’s body was discovered. When the gunshots went off, he thought that he was hearing firecrackers in celebration of the upcoming fourth of July. He then saw two women leave the area, get into separate cars, and drive off. Another witness mentioned seeing a woman get out of Lester’s car at the time of his murder. The witness actually went under hypnosis to help give a description of the woman to a sketch artist. When the previous witness saw the sketch, it resembled one of the women that he saw leaving the parking lot after the gunshots went off.

Theories

As mentioned previously, there have been several theories thrown out there since Lester’s body was discovered. The first is that he was killed by prostitutes whom he had previously arrested. Given that witnesses saw two women in the area where the murder occurred, investigators were looking for suspects that matched their description. One of the women had blond hair, was about 5'6, 110 lbs, and appeared to be in her late twenties. The other woman had a tall and slender build. She appeared to be in her thirties at the time of the murder.

Another theory is that he was killed by a member of his own police force. Lester was shot by an AMT-380. That was a known backup firearm that some of the police officers carried with them. However, their guns were tested using ballistics and it was determined they were not used. The last theory is that Roger Boas — who was in prison for having sex with an underaged prostitute — had Lester killed before he could expose him. Investigators could find no evidence bearing that out and he was never pursued as a suspect.

Status

In June of 2008, the fingerprints found in Lester’s car got a hit in the database. Catherine Kuntz was identified as one of the women seen in the area after the gunshots. At the time of the murder, she was working as a prostitute and lived in the area. However, the police do not have enough additional evidence to press charges for Lester’s murder. Kuntz has since been deported to Scotland (her home country) and Lester’s case remains unsolved.

# california# police officer# police# murder# unsolved

