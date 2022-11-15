Family Still Looking For Answers In Unsolved Thanksgiving Shooting

BATON ROUGE — There is one family — affected by gun violence — who is working to make a difference and turn their grief into generosity. Their area of focus: other families who have lost loved ones due to violent crime.

Jonathan Thomas stood at the apartment complex off where his brother was murdered last Thanksgiving.

“Thanksgiving is supposed to be a time of joy and happiness and family, but you know, Thanksgiving for us will never be the same,” Thomas said.

Justin Henry was the name of the man who was killed. Henry’s family has dealt with the emotional turmoil of losing their loved one since Nov. 25, 2021.

“My brother’s murder is unsolved. We have no idea who killed him, who murdered him, who took him away from us,” Thomas said.

A number of open-ended questions about Henry’s case have left Thomas and his family with heavy emotions. While the police have no suspects, they believe that his murder was the result of a robbery gone wrong. The family, however, is looking to turn their tragedy into a way of doing good for others. Justin Henry left behind four children when he was murdered. To honor them, his family worked together to deliver boxes of food to four families struggling to afford a Thanksgiving dinner.

“I never thought that I would be there. The pain, the sounds,” said Sharon Todd Dundy. Dundy also lost her son Robert Dundy Jr. to gun violence on May 3, 2022.

“We share the same grief. Two different situations, but we lost somebody to gun violence,” Thomas said.

Thomas says the community needs to step up and do its part to help enforcement and decrease gun violence in the area.