Has This Serial Killer Been Identified?

Still Unsolved

(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki)

Was there a serial killer in the Connecticut River Valley area? All signs point to “yes”. During the middle of the 1980s, at least six women were found dead along the border of New Hampshire and Vermont. Just to give you an example of this possible serial killer’s brutality, it is theorized that he stabbed a woman named Jane Boroski twenty-seven times. Jane was pregnant at the time of her attack (she also was able to survive that attack by nothing short of a miracle). 

The Attacks

The first known victim of the killer was a woman named Cathy Millican. On October 24, 1978, Millican’s body was found in New London, New Hampshire. A little less than three years later, the body of Mary Elizabeth Critchley was discovered in Unity, New Hampshire. The next victim was Bernice Courtemanche. The seventeen-year-old nurse’s aide disappeared in May of 1984 — also in New Hampshire (West Claremont to be exact). Although she disappeared from that area, her remains weren’t discovered until April of 1986 in an entirely different area of New Hampshire. Ellen Fried was another nurse who disappeared after speaking to her teacher via payphone. She was seen/spoken to in July of 1984…and her remains were found in September of 1985. Needless to say, the people of New Hampshire were on high alert. Unfortunately, the serial killer was not done yet.

In July of 1985, Eva Morse was hitchhiking in Charlestown, New Hampshire. Less than a full year later, her remains were found by a logger in Unity. Lynda Moore fell victim to the killer while he was seemingly switching up his M.O. She was killed during a home invasion in May of 1986. Yet another nurse — Barbara Agnew went missing and had her remains discovered in 1987. Unlike the other victims, Agnew was found deceased in Hartland, Vermont — deviating from the series of murders in the New Hampshire area. All of the women were stabbed and had their throats slit.

The Survivor

Then, there is the attempted murder of Jane Boroski (mentioned earlier). On April 6, 1988, Boroski was returning home from a county fair. While in route, the twenty-three-year-old had stopped at a vending machine in Winchester, New Hampshire, at around midnight. Once she’d returned to her car, she reported that a strange man had appeared at her car door. After asking her a few questions, he opened her door and began his attack on the pregnant woman. As he pulled out his knife, he — according to Boroski — claimed he was upset that she had hurt his girlfriend. Boroski denied doing so and tried to run away. He caught up to her and brutally stabbed her twenty-seven times. After his onslaught, the man got in his car and drove away. Miraculously, Boroski was able to crawl back to her car and drive to her friend’s house. In another series of crazy events, Boroski looked out her window and saw that she was driving directly behind the man that had just attacked her. Thankfully, she was able to make it to her friend’s house, and her baby survived the attack as well.

Jane Boroski’s attack was — unfortunately — the most that detectives had to go off of. Outside of the information that she was able to provide, the investigation had hit a wall. Investigators resorted to consulting criminal psychologist John Philpin. He would periodically take trips to the areas where the bodies were found in order to put together a psychological profile of the killer. He also spoke with Boroski about her attack while she was under hypnosis. She recalled that her attacker was very calm, and also very sadistic. She explained that the killer would begin losing interest in stabbing her once she stopped struggling and attempting to defend herself. Although Boroski was able to give a possible description of the attacker’s vehicle and license plate number, the police were still not able to apprehend the killer. She was, however, able to provide a description of the man himself.

(Perhaps) Coincidentally, the killings stopped after Jane Boroski’s escape.

Suspects

Delbert Tallman

Sixteen-year-old Heidi Martin went out for a jog on May 20, 1984. The following day, her deceased body was found behind an elementary school in Hartland, Vermont. At the time, twenty-one-year-old Delbert Tallman confessed to committing the rape and tabbing of the teen. Delbert would later recant his confession and end his trial with an acquittal. Aside from the similar manner in which Martin was killed, Delbert became a suspect because of his proximity to the areas in which the serial killer seemed to operate. Investigators, however, were unable to establish a solid link.

Gary Westover

Gary Westover was a forty-six-year-old paraplegic residing in New Hampshire. In October of 1997, he told his uncle (a retired sheriff’s deputy named Howard Minnon) that he had a done something horrible. He relayed to him a story starting with a night of drinking with three friends. At one point, they all head to Vermont where they murdered Barbara Agnew and dumped her body. Westover’s uncle passed this confession along to the police, but there seems to have been no follow-up.

Michael Nicholaou

Michael Nicholaou was a former helicopter pilot in the army and a near-perfect match for the physical description of the attacker. He was also a killer himself. In 2005, he killed his wife and stepdaughter before committing suicide. Connecting him to the murders has proved to be difficult for investigators as DNA testing was inconclusive and he wasn’t even in the area for three of the murders.

This series of murders still remain unsolved.

