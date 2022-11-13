A Man Believes He Identified DB Cooper

Still Unsolved

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P6tWS_0j9GFL3G00
DB Cooper Sketch(HOWARD BERKES/NPR)

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Fifty years ago, a man boarded a plane. He was wearing a suit and tie — which could possibly be his undoing all these years later. Will we finally know the identity of D.B. Cooper, and what happened to him?

The infamous event took place in 1971. On the afternoon of November 24, a rather unassuming man — who referred to himself as Dan Cooper —  calmly approached the counter of Northwest Orient Airlines in Portland, Oregon. He then took out enough cash to buy a one-way ticket on Flight #305, headed for Seattle.

The flight would soon turn into a hostage situation.

Just a short time after the flight took off, the man slipped the stewardess a note. The note informed her that he had a bomb in his briefcase and demanded that she write down the words he told her to.

The stewardess frantically made her way to the captain’s cabin with Cooper’s new note. The notes contained his demands. Cooper was demanding that he be provided with four parachutes and $200,000 in twenty-dollar bills.

The flight was able to land safely in Seattle. Once they arrived, Cooper allowed the other 36 passengers on the flight to exit in exchange for the money he demanded as well as the parachutes. Cooper kept several crew members, and the plane took off again. This time, the plane was headed for Mexico City.

Somewhere between Seattle and Reno, he jumped out of the plane with the ransom money. The belief is that he jumped out of the plane at around 8:00 pm. Cooper disappeared that night and his ultimate fate — as well as his true identity — remains a mystery.

But now — 50 years later — there is possibly a new development.

Eric Ulis, who is well known for his History Channel and Discovery Channel investigations specifically on Dan Cooper’s case, said he’s made a breakthrough in the investigation. During a press conference on November 11, Ulis noted that Cooper left a black tie on the plane. 

That black tie, Ulis says, is the key.

“It appears to be something that can amount to commercial DNA that points to a very specific company and a very specific division within the company at a very specific time,” Ulis said.

He analyzed 2017 lab reports that stated there was an abundance of unique metal particles on the tie. The particles miraculously led to just one Pennsylvania metal manufacturing company. The company was operational at the time.

He contacted the company and looked into employees who worked there in the 1960s and 70s. Ulis was able to pinpoint eight researchers working on those specific metal-type projects at the time. According to Ulis, a retired company manager told him that an employee named Vince Petersen fit the bill for D.B. Cooper’s description.

Petersen passed away in 2002. Peterson’s son does not believe his father is D.B. Cooper.

