“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"

PORTLAND, Ore — On Nov. 11, 2015, 26-year-old Laray William Seamster was shot several times. The incident occurred near North Vancouver Avenue and Fargo Street in Portland, Oregon. Soon after, he was taken to the hospital to be treated for his wounds. Sadly, he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

It has been Seven long years since Laray was murdered. All of these years later, his murder remains unsolved. There have been no suspects and no arrests. This entire time, his family has been pleading for answers in the death of their loved one.

“Every day is a struggle. It just varies day to day. Good days, bad days. It’s just like the weather,” said Laray’s mother, Erica West. “It just changes as it goes.”

“We’re still living with the pain. We’re trying to push on,” said Sammie West, Laray’s father.

Her family’s grief was compounding in the year 2020. Laray’s younger brother, 19-year-old Sammie West III, was shot and killed in Southeast Portland. Just like his older brother, his murder also remains unsolved.

“We taught them how to act out in the world,” said Sammie West. “And somehow, someway they got caught up in some things we didn’t know about.”

The family has used vigils as a way to remember the lives of their sons. Laray’s Vigil was held outside the Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church in 2015. The family has prayed for a change to Portland that would help to put an end to all of the senseless gun violence. For them, it has only gotten worse over the last seven years.

“That’s why we want to just get these guns off the streets. Because if we don’t there’s going to be more families like ours and that’s not what we want.”

The Portland Police have been asking for the public’s help in solving the murder of Laray William Seamster. They are offering $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the 2015 homicide.