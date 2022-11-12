Police Launch New Investigation Into Murder Of JonBenet Ramsey

The Colorado Police have launched a new investigation into the unsolved murder of JonBenet Ramsey. The authorities have pledged that they will ‘never stop investigating until we find JonBenet’s killer.’

JonBenet Ramsey was just 6-year-old when she was found murdered in her home in Boulder, Colorado. Investigators are now announcing that they will consult with a state cold case team in their efforts to continue their investigation into the 1996 murder of the little girl.

So far, the authorities have received more than 21,000 tips, letters, and emails about the case. They have also traveled to 19 different states to speak with more than 1,000 people. Sadly, though, the murder still remains unsolved.

“This crime has left a hole in the hearts of many, and we will never stop investigating until we find JonBenet’s killer,” Police Chief Maris Herold said in a news release Wednesday. The statement comes ahead of the 26th anniversary of JonBenet’s death.

The police have also enlisted the help of the Colorado Cold Case Review Team. They are a unit made up of professional investigative, analytical and forensic experts from across the entire state. The police are viewing the team as another tool to help bring a resolution to this cold case.

For over two decades, no one has ever been charged with JonBenet’s murder. The police have also received complaints about their handling of the case. The criticism mainly revolves around their initial handling of the investigation’s DNA evidence. This year, JonBenet’s father publicly showed support for an online petition that asked the governor to intervene and put an outside agency in charge of DNA testing.

A the time, several theories surfaced and persisted for years following JonBenet’s murder. JonBenet spent much of her life on the beauty pageant circuit, leading some to believe that she was killed by an obsessed pedophile. There was also, of course, the public suspicion of her family that was found to be false by DNA testing.

Police are hoping for new developments in this case.