The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa Queen

On Halloween night in 2009, 38-year-old Nori Amaya enjoyed dinner with her brother Carlos. Carlos, who was only a few years younger than his sister, told has spoken publicly about the close bond between him and his sister. Carlos said they were close all through grade school and at Montgomery college in Maryland, which they both attended.

The restaurant they were eating at held a special significance to them. Carlos opened the Italian restaurant Coppi’s Organic in Washington, D.C. Nori would eventually join him as a business partner.

Halloween night 2009 was a Saturday and Nori, a self-proclaimed salsa queen (a name that has stuck in media headlines), had plans to go out dancing. She was dressed in all black except for a brightly-colored peacock mask her brother had helped make for her using a Venetian mask.

Sadly, that was the last time Carlos would see his sister alive.

Carlos told investigators that Nori went to the Rumba Cafe on 18th street. Nori was dating the cafe’s owner. Afterward, she would head out to the Russia House and then to Bravo Bravo for dancing.

“There was talk that she had visited a couple of locations and maybe parties, etc., on that day,” Metropolitan Police Captain Anthony Haythe told NBC Washington.

Carlos said that Nori “called me at some point that night and asked where I was. I told her I was at a friend’s party, but it was boring and that I was leaving soon, so there was no point in her coming out.”

That phone conversation was the last time Carlos spoke to Nori.

Nori hopped in a cab and made it home at around 2:30 a.m. According to NBC Washington, security camera footage shows her walking into her apartment building in the 3600 block of 16th Street NW at that time.

A day passed and Carlos didn’t hear from his sister. That same day a cab driver called Nori’s mom to tell her Nori had left her cell phone in the cab Saturday night.

Carlos said it wasn’t unusual for Nori to forget her phone. He picked it up and held on to it because he had to get to work at the restaurant and Nori was supposed to come in for work that evening. But she never showed up.

On Monday, November 2, when Nori didn’t show up for a catering event they had planned, Carlos started to worry.

He told investigators that he went to her 11th-floor apartment at the Woodner on Monday morning. He knocked on the door, but there was no answer. Carlos said he just figured she was sleeping, so he left. But he came back later that evening, this time with his younger sister, Blanca, and building security.

That’s when they made the startling discovery.

They found Nori in her bed in her underwear and wrapped in the bed sheets. She had been strangled, police said.

“I pulled the bed sheets back and I saw she was blue… just blue,” Carlos told Dateline. “I started screaming, ‘Wake up, Nori! Wake up!’ I tried to revive her, I tried to bring her back to life. But she was dead.”

While investigating the scene, detectives said they found something odd. All of Nori’s fingernails had been removed. This is — apparently — a well-known tactic that serves as an attempt to keep the police from getting any DNA, according to police. Despite those efforts, the police recovered male DNA from the scene. They are still looking for a match and no suspects have been named in the case.

“The scariest part is that the murderer is still out there. And he could kill again, if he hasn’t already,” Carlos said. “The police have unidentified male DNA, and we still don’t have him 10 years later. It’s frustrating. And heartbreaking.”