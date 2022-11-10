Deputy's Wife Was A Suspect In His Shooting

This case centers around Charles Anderson. Deputy Charlie Anderson was a fourteen-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Anderson was a highly skilled driver who taught hundreds of officers how to handle themselves and their vehicles in dangerous and life-threatening situations. According to those close to him, he was also very close to his two young sons. On January 24, 1987, Charlie, his wife Beth, and their two sons went out to visit Beth’s parents. They returned home close to midnight. Beth, who was suffering from a back injury, waited in the car while Charlie went inside and took their older son upstairs. A few moments later, Beth claims she heard an odd sound. She described it as sounding similar to a car backfiring. Concerned, she walked inside to see exactly what that sound was. At the top of the stairs, she found Charlie shot to death. She ran next door to the neighbor’s house and called the police.

During the initial stages of the investigation, the police believed that the Anderson house was being robbed and that Charlie had been shot when he interrupted the robbery. However, as time went on, the investigators noticed that there were details of the crime scene that challenged their initial thought. It appeared that the assailant(s) had carefully moved items in the house, which would be uncommon in a normal robbery. The drawers were either pulled out partially or had only just one or two items missing from them. This led investigators to believe that the robbery scene had been carefully staged.

Investigators also found a detail that would support their newly formed theory. The jewelry and other expensive items, which were around the house in plain sight, had been left behind. Now they were starting to believe that Charlie was killed by someone that he knew. His family also believes the same. His sister, Trish, was at the scene that night and she believed that he had a shocked expression on his face. The face that one would make if he had been betrayed. Interestingly, the only fingerprints found in the home belonged to relatives. This meant that either a member of his family was involved or the perpetrator wore gloves.

Things would soon begin to progress in the case. Investigators received a possible break the next day when a call came into the Burbank Police Department. The caller claimed that he had information about Charlie Anderson’s murder. The dispatcher contacted the lead investigator who then spoke with the caller. The caller claimed to know the identity of Charlie Anderson’s killer. However, the anonymous caller would come to realize that his phone call was being recorded. After that, he did not want to speak with them. The investigators gave the caller his phone number so they could speak on a line that was not being recorded. However, the caller never contacted the investigators and was never heard from again.

On January 31, 1987, Charlie was laid to rest. The case is now cold. The Burbank police guarantee confidentiality for anyone coming forward with information. The police have looked into Beth Anderson as a possible suspect, as she had refused to be interviewed by them since the night of Charlie’s murder. The staged robbery and lack of physical evidence of an intruder have also made them suspicious of her. However, she was never officially named a suspect in this case. Beth died on Christmas morning, 2018, at the age of 65.