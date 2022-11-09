Kansas City, MO

Victim Of Senseless Shooting Still Hasn't Seen Justice In Over A Year

Still Unsolved

Avery Williams with his Father(Emily Rittman/KCTV)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Recently, what seemed like a regular date night ended in a triple shooting. It still remains unsolved more than one year after gunfire erupted outside of a Kansas City bowling alley.

On Oct. 3, 2021, an unknown person shot Avery Williams, his girlfriend, and another friend outside of the Ward Parkway Lanes in Kansas City Missouri. Sadly, Avery Williams did not survive the gunshots. The other two victims were able to survive their injuries.

As of now, a homicide investigation is ongoing.

Aubrey Williams — the father of Avery — spoke very highly of his son. He said that Avery had excellent grades, loved to be the class clown, and wanted to make people laugh on TikTok. Avery played video games and enjoyed participating in sports.

“Avery, he is a character,” Williams said. “A ball of joy.”

Aubrey Williams said that — before the tragic night last October —  he never thought his son was in any danger. He recalled that he and his family felt safe living in a Kansas City suburb.

“He was just having a date night with his girlfriend,” Williams said. “He was thinking he was going to go bowling and then come home. That never did happen. He didn’t make it home.”

After he learned someone shot his son, Williams rushed to the hospital as fast as he could. He held onto hope, but Avery did not survive.

“It’s like a constant heartbreak,” Williams relayed.

While already grieving the loss of Avery, the family is also feeling the pain and stress of waiting for an arrest and charges to be filed. When it all became too much, they decided to lean into their faith in the church.

“We can’t let it affect our peace, because it was driving us insane with all the heartaches,” Williams said. “With all the unanswered questions, it was driving us insane. At the end of the day, we know this — that they have to see God. The judgment comes from God.”

Avery’s father said he hopes this can lead to changes in Kansas City. Specifically, he is hoping for a decrease in the number of homicides that happen each year.

“We need to do better as a city and as a society,” Williams said. “We will forever say Avery’s name. We are always going to love him. Always miss him. He will always be a part of our lives whether he is in physical form or not. We will love him emphatically.”

Anyone with information about the shooting can anonymously report tips to the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers tips hotline by calling 816–474-TIPS. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $25,000 reward for Kansas City, Missouri anonymous homicide tips that lead to an arrest including in Avery’s case.

Crime Stoppers also offers up to a $2,000 reward for any tip that leads to an arrest for any felony crime.

