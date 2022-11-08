Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is Acquitted

The Brown Family (Charley Project)

An entire family disappeared without a trace from Port St. Lucie, Florida in 1985. Soon after, James Brown came forward to say that he killed his family. Shockingly, he was never convicted of the crime. To this day, his wife and three children are missing persons, and their fate is unknown, despite his confession.

The Story

Carolyn Brown was 27 years old in 1985. Along with her husband James Brown, the couple raised their three children in the beautiful community of Port St. Lucie, Florida. The oldest child was daughter Sheketah, 10, who was the result of a previous relationship of Carolyn’s. Six-year-old Barry and Brandon, 2, were the two youngest sons of the couple.

Carolyn and James Brown had been married for 10 years when everything occurred.

Both Carolyn and James worked as teachers in Fort Pierce. However, James would end up losing his license after having legal troubles. He was convicted of child abuse after he beat his stepdaughter for spending some of her school lunch money on a pencil. He moved on to working as 4-H counselor.

Sheketah wasn’t the only one to experience this. James was also allegedly abusive towards his wife, which is why she is said to have spent lots of time at the church.

In August 1985, Rosa Walker — Carolyn’s mom — grew worried. She had not seen or heard from her daughter since the fourth of July. She lived about 5 hours away from her daughter, so the two would talk on the phone frequently. Fearing the worst, she called the police and asked that officers go check on her.

At first, nothing seemed out of the ordinary when authorities checked the family’s home. Nobody was home and the police assumed that they just left to run an errand or go out. But a closer look at the home disclosed some unsettling clues.

According to the police, Carolyn’s purse was found in a corner of the garage. Her ID was torn to pieces. One of the rooms in the house had also been freshly painted. It would later be discovered that this was done in an effort to cover up blood stains.

Soon after the search, the school year started. Carolyn, James, and their children all failed to show up at their respective schools. At that point, the family was officially reported missing.

Shortly after a missing persons report was filed, Carolyn’s sister received a phone call. The call was from James. Oddly, he was offering to give her all of the items in the house. She brought up that she and her mother hadn’t heard from the family and wanted to know where her sister was. James only told her this Carolyn and the children were “out there.”

A friend also came forward to state that James called to explain that he worked overseas and had Barry and Brandon with him. He didn’t give much of an answer about the whereabouts of Carolyn and Sheketah.

Then, a confession would come.

The Confession

In late September, a man who claimed his name was Demetrius Jones checked into a hospital in Savannah, Georgia. He suffered a gunshot to the head and was immediately treated. After questioning what happened to him, he said that he was shot during an attempted robbery.

At some point, authorities realized Demetrius Jones was actually James Brown, still missing (along with the rest of his family at this point). Authorities questioned him about what exactly happened to him and his family. What he told them came as a shock to everyone.

James claimed that he shot Carolyn to death while she was asleep on the night of July 14th. There are some discrepancies with the dates. Some say that July 14th was the night of the murder and others claim that it was July 25th.

After shooting Carolyn, James turned to his son Brandon — who was sleeping next to his mother. He smothered him with a pillow from the bed. The father claimed to have dumped the bodies of his youngest son and wife in Belle Glade, close to Lake Okeechobee.

Three days after killing his wife and youngest son, James traveled more than 300 miles to Brunswick, Georgia. There, he shot six-year-old Barry in the head and Sheketah in the face. Both bodies were supposedly disposed of along Interstate 95.

Afterward, James attempted to kill himself (the gunshot wound that landed him in the hospital) and wound up surviving.

The Aftermath

James Brown was immediately arrested after providing his confession. He was charged with the murders of his wife and daughter, but never for his sons’ deaths. He would almost immediately recant his confession after being charged.

Extensive searches were conducted of the areas where James claims to have dumped the bodies, but none were ever found. Some investigators started to doubt James’ confession altogether.

James Brown was acquitted. There was just not enough evidence to tie him to the crime. He was also diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia — which would be used as an explanation for his confession. He spent 10 years at the Florida State Mental Hospital in Chattahoochee.

In 1997, it was ruled that James was no longer a danger to the public, and he was released from the hospital to stay with relatives in Tallahassee.

However, seven years after his release, James found himself in prison again. He was arrested for a bank robbery.

James’ whereabouts today are as unknown as those of Carolyn and the three children.