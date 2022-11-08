One Of America's Biggest Conspiracy Theories

The Story

This case centers around forty-three-year-old Frank Olson. Frank was a biochemist working for the Special Operations Division in Frederick, Maryland. That’s right — Frank Olson was a biochemist for the CIA. In fact, he was Deputy Acting Head of Special Operations for the CIA. During the 1950s, Frank was looking into the effects of using psychoactive drugs. This research brought him to a conference in November 1953. Whatever happened during that time, changed Frank. His family immediately noticed a difference in his mood when he returned from his trip. Frank appeared to be severely depressed.

His wife spoke to him about his difference in the mood since returning home. Frank told her that he had done something irredeemable and that it was something he couldn’t give her specifics on. Frank’s boss — who presumably was unaware of what he did that was so horrible — brought him to New York to see a doctor. He believed that Frank was having (or was on the verge of having) a mental breakdown. While Frank was away, he went an entire week without reaching out to his family. To this day, the reasons for that silence are still unknown.

To add to the list of unknowns, Frank Olson would be dead by the end of the month.

On November 28th, 1953, Frank had allegedly jumped from his hotel’s thirteen-story window and died laying on the pavement. His death led to him leaving behind his wife and three kids. His wife — along with the rest of his family — was extremely suspicious of his death. The manager of the hotel’s night shift also had his suspicions as well. He had found Frank on the street after his deadly fall. He recalled that Frank was trying to tell him something, but he was too weak from the impact of the fall to get anything out.

When the police arrived, the night shift manager took them up to Frank Olson’s room. When the police walked in, they found Dr. Lashbrook sitting on the toilet in his underwear. Lashbrook was Frank’s roommate while he was in New York on treatment. While sitting there with a shocked look on his face, Lashbrook told the police that all he heard was the sound of a crash. As the police investigated the room, they stumbled upon a very strange detail. When Frank “jumped” from the window, he was actually jumping through it. His window was closed when he fell through his death. The night shift manager expressed confusion upon this revelation. Why would someone commit suicide by jumping through a window’s glass and shades/curtains? Why not open the window and then leap to your self-imposed death? Mysteriously, Frank’s family would not be made aware of that detail for years after his death.

Decades later, they would get hit with a bombshell.

In 1975, there was a government commission that was tasked with investigating abuses by the CIA in the preceding years. One of the reports in particular sounded familiar to the Olson family. It detailed the case of a man who jumped out of a window after being unknowingly dosed with LSD ten days earlier. That man was, of course, Frank Olson. Gerald Ford (the President at the time) issued an official apology to the Olson family and then gave them a $750,000 check. Chief William Colby of the CIA (at the time) also gave them the documents detailing the last days of Frank’s life.

So what happened to Frank during that conference? Well, according to the documents, it all starts with a “retreat” in Deep Creek Lake, Maryland. The scientists in attendance were under the impression that they were there to connect and engage in conversation about scientific research. It turns out, however, that the CIA was actually gathering the scientists together in order to secretly dose them with LSD. Why? To see their reactions. To get a little more specific: the CIA believed that the Soviet Union was using the drug on those that they captured. The lacing of the scientists was more of a…preparation in case they wound up being captured. It also turns out that Dr. Lashbrook, Frank’s roommate at the New York hotel, was the deputy to the CIA Technical Services Director.

When Frank learned that he was dosed with LSD, he was enraged, confused, and possibly followed.

After Frank plummeted from the hotel window, Dr. Lashbrook never called for help. Let’s back up a second: he told the police that all he heard was a “loud crash”. One would assume that he would have — at some point — gone to see what the source of that loud crash was. He would then look out the window, see Frank’s body on the ground, and call for help. He did none of that. He did, however, make a questionable phone call. In the 1950s, an operator was responsible for connecting 2 people trying to talk via phone. Before hanging up, the operator would need to listen and make sure that they were successfully connected. This operator, however, stayed on the line a little longer. They reported hearing Dr. Lashbrook say “well, he’s gone” to which the other man responded with “that’s too bad”.

The Suspect

Frank’s family believes one of two things: 1) After being seen as a risk, Frank was murdered by Dr. Lashbrook that night, or 2) Frank did fall to his death due to the effects of the LSD and the CIA covered it up. Sadly, Frank’s wife died in 1993. Their children made the decision to have his body exhumed so that they could be buried together. While they had his body available, they went with a second autopsy. The original autopsy report explained that Frank had several cuts on his face (most likely from smashing through the window). Dr. Starrs, the doctor doing the second autopsy, found no lacerations on his face consistent with the original report. He didn’t have any cuts on his legs or his body. Unsurprisingly, Dr. Lashbrook altered his story as soon as he was questioned about that. Suddenly, he was unable to remember if the window was opened or closed when Frank had allegedly jumped. He was also unable to explain the now-known injuries to Frank’s head, his chest, and his right leg. Those injuries weren’t consistent with the fall from the hotel room window.

The Status

Dr. Starrs determined that Frank suffered from blunt-force trauma to his head at the time of his death. In 2012, Frank’s family sued the United States Government for access to all of the documents related to Frank’s death. The case was later dismissed. For now, Frank Olson’s death remains a mystery.