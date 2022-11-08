U.S. Military Suspected In Murder of 2 Soldiers

Still Unsolved

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QuWqs_0j3VLsWE00
(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki)

The Story

Part of this case centers around Billy Ray Hargrove. Billy was a Sargent who served in the Gulf War. Along with his platoon, he was sent from Germany to Saudi Arabia. His platoon had been active in Operation Desert Storm. Despite the fact that they never went into combat, Billy still recommended his platoon for a medal. His recommendation was shot down by his superiors. They didn’t feel that the merit for them to receive such an award was there. In a dubious move, Billy forged the signatures of his superiors and got his platoon the medals. In June of 1991, Billy was found out and he was charged with forgery as he landed in South Korea.

Bill called his father in January 1992 to inform him that he was planning on leaving the military. While in South Korea over the past year, Billy met and married his wife Kim. Unfortunately, the marriage was beginning to fall apart. Billy had expressed that he was planning to divorce her. A month later, the couple went stateside for a small assignment while Billy was awaiting court-martial. On the morning of February 20th, 1992, a fellow soldier showed up at Billy’s door. He informed him he was needed for a training exercise. To Kim’s surprise, Billy blew off the assignment to take their dog for a walk. Not too long afterward, Kim found Billy’s body hanging from a tree in front of their house. A suicide note in his pants pocket read:

“My life is really screwed up now. I just don’t know how to fix it. I’ve been thinking a lot about taking my life for a long time now. Goodbye.

After looking into the circumstances of his death, the Army felt that he did — in fact — commit suicide. They believed that his impending court-martial and divorce drove him to take his own life. His family and his friend, Mike Carmichael believe that Billy was murdered. For starters, Billy’s mother looked at the suicide and questioned whether or not that was even his handwriting. Oddly enough, the Army even acknowledged that she had a point and that the handwriting may not have been his. Then there was the autopsy report. The report showed that Billy had abrasions on his face and hands that couldn’t be explained. That led his mother to believe that he was in a fight before being killed.

Billy Ray Hargrove was buried on March 4th, 1992. Mike spoke to his family at the funeral and told them that he would be doing his own investigation into Billy’s death. According to his uncle, Oscar, Mike claimed that there was a vast conspiracy connected to Billy’s death. Apparently, three other soldiers had died under mysterious circumstances when they were in South Korea. Chillingly, Mike told his mother that he might be the next one to suffer the same fate.

The Twist

He returned to South Korea on March 22nd, 1992, and immediately began his investigation. Mike went with his wife, Sun Hui, to visit Billy’s widow. While at the house, Mike found a letter that Billy had written for his father. For some reason, though, the letter was never sent. Mike took the letter — along with other papers — and stored them in a metal box that he owned. He told his uncle to get a hold of that box in the event that anything happened to him. On April 3rd, 1992, Mike celebrated his birthday with his friends and family. At 10:00 pm, he received a phone call telling him to go back to the base. He went that night with the expectation that he’d return home in the morning. When he failed to do just that, his wife contacted the base. They told her that they had not seen or heard from Mike. An hour after getting off the phone with them, she found his body. He was hanging from a locker in his barracks office. After just a few days, the Army concluded that Mike had committed suicide. They felt that he was in a bad place due to financial woes and the death of his close friend (Billy).

While Mike’s wife accepted the ruling that the Army gave her, his family did not. His uncle Oscar felt that Mike was way too happy with his life to want to end it. He had actually just gotten married to his wife at the time of his death. Both the families of Mike and Billy have joined forces to figure out what happened to them. They believe a cover-up is going on to conceal the truth of how (and why) they both died. They point to the very similar circumstances surrounding their deaths as a reason to be skeptical. Both men were found hanging with a parachute cord tied around their necks. The cord, by the way, is highly elastic. They also both had bruises and abrasions that could have come from engaging in a fight.

The box that Mike told his uncle to get a hold of has disappeared and no one knows what happened to it.

The Status

Both of these cases remain unsolved.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# unsolved# military# army# crime# conspiracy

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer focusing on cold cases and crime.

Hicksville, NY
8093 followers

More from Still Unsolved

Boulder, CO

Police Launch New Investigation Into Murder Of JonBenet Ramsey

JonBenet Ramsey(Audrey Conklin/Fox News) The Colorado Police have launched a new investigation into the unsolved murder of JonBenet Ramsey. The authorities have pledged that they will ‘never stop investigating until we find JonBenet’s killer.’

Read full story
3 comments
Tacoma, WA

Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The Area

TACOMA, Wash. — Years ago, a tragedy struck. A man was murdered while on the job. Now, twenty-seven years after the death of a beloved Tacoma store owner, the investigator who worked the case is still hopeful there will be some resolution of justice.

Read full story
22 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The Academy

Khaliyl Gilbert(Philadelphia Police Department) Khaliyl Gilbert was just 22 years old when he was met with tragedy. At a young age, Gilbert was already looking to make a difference in the world. The young man, a Strawberry Mansion High School graduate with was said to be a pillar in his community and was on the road to becoming a police officer. He was seemingly following in the footsteps of his uncle, a member of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Highway Patrol unit. For that reason, he was ecstatic when he learned that he got accepted to a police training program. That year, there were 100 graduates in his class. Sadly, Gilbert wouldn’t get a chance to be one of them.

Read full story
67 comments
Lake City, FL

Florida Missing After Daughter Is Thrown From Moving Car

Detra McGuire and Roshanda(WebSleuths) It is widely believed and heavily suspected that Detra McGuire is no longer alive. Sadly, her story involves that of a missing mother and her murdered child dating all the way back to the year 1988.

Read full story
49 comments
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found Dead

Masa Kobayashi(https://frankfalzon.com/) Chef Masa Kobayashi always walked home from work. After dinner service at his self-named restaurant “Masa’s”, Kobayashi would help to lock up for the night before. He would then take a 10-minute walk up Bush Street to his apartment at 1111 Pine. On the night of November 13, 1983, he got home around 2:00 a.m. He had a brief exchange with a building manager before heading up to his third-floor flat.

Read full story
25 comments

New Podcast Brings Developments In Unsolved Case

Josh Guimond(KIRSTEN MITCHELl/CBS Minnesota) It’s been 20 years without answers since St. John’s University junior Josh Guimond left a poker party and simply vanished. “It’s unbelievable,” his father Brian Guimond said.

Read full story
2 comments
Milwaukee, WI

Couple Left Dead In Recording Studio For Three Days

Yolanda Rose "LaLa" Brown & boyfriend JeTannue “Kool Aid” Clayborn(George Mallet/TMJ4) Yolanda Rose “LaLa” Brown was an American R&B singer. LaLa was born on May 20, 1986, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. LaLa was the youngest of five children born to Maria, a descendant of immigrants, and William, an African American father. According to her family, she always stood out from a young age. Her parents always knew she possessed incredible talent “from her first steps, always singing and dancing around the house.” For that reason, it came as no surprise to them when she pursued a music career when she was just 11 years old. Using the stage name, “Pre-mere” she began performing at weddings and later, various bars, as a singer.

Read full story
386 comments
Washington, DC

The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa Queen

Nori Amaya(Margeaux Sippell/MovieMaker) On Halloween night in 2009, 38-year-old Nori Amaya enjoyed dinner with her brother Carlos. Carlos, who was only a few years younger than his sister, told has spoken publicly about the close bond between him and his sister. Carlos said they were close all through grade school and at Montgomery college in Maryland, which they both attended.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Deputy's Wife Was A Suspect In His Shooting

Charlie Anderson(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) This case centers around Charles Anderson. Deputy Charlie Anderson was a fourteen-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Anderson was a highly skilled driver who taught hundreds of officers how to handle themselves and their vehicles in dangerous and life-threatening situations. According to those close to him, he was also very close to his two young sons. On January 24, 1987, Charlie, his wife Beth, and their two sons went out to visit Beth’s parents. They returned home close to midnight. Beth, who was suffering from a back injury, waited in the car while Charlie went inside and took their older son upstairs. A few moments later, Beth claims she heard an odd sound. She described it as sounding similar to a car backfiring. Concerned, she walked inside to see exactly what that sound was. At the top of the stairs, she found Charlie shot to death. She ran next door to the neighbor’s house and called the police.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Victim Of Senseless Shooting Still Hasn't Seen Justice In Over A Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Recently, what seemed like a regular date night ended in a triple shooting. It still remains unsolved more than one year after gunfire erupted outside of a Kansas City bowling alley.

Read full story
1 comments
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is Acquitted

The Brown Family(Charley Project) An entire family disappeared without a trace from Port St. Lucie, Florida in 1985. Soon after, James Brown came forward to say that he killed his family. Shockingly, he was never convicted of the crime. To this day, his wife and three children are missing persons, and their fate is unknown, despite his confession.

Read full story
7 comments
Frederick, MD

One Of America's Biggest Conspiracy Theories

Frank Olsen(Troy Lennon/The Daily Telegraph) This case centers around forty-three-year-old Frank Olson. Frank was a biochemist working for the Special Operations Division in Frederick, Maryland. That’s right — Frank Olson was a biochemist for the CIA. In fact, he was Deputy Acting Head of Special Operations for the CIA. During the 1950s, Frank was looking into the effects of using psychoactive drugs. This research brought him to a conference in November 1953. Whatever happened during that time, changed Frank. His family immediately noticed a difference in his mood when he returned from his trip. Frank appeared to be severely depressed.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Journalist Predicts His Death 2 Days Before It Happens

Charles Morgan(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) This case of yet another conspiracy theory centers around Charles “Chuck” Morgan. The thirty-nine-year-old businessman was the president of an escrow company. It was actually an escrow company that he owned. Like in the previous conspiracy cases, Chuck had disappeared after coming across information that could damage very powerful people. He may have been a witness to a case of fraud involving well-known members of organized crime.

Read full story
11 comments

Man Allegedly Killed In Execution Meant For Someone Else

Doug Johnson(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) This case all begins on one night in the early ’90s. On May 14th, 1990, Doug Johnston left work at 11:00 pm. The thirty-five-year-old worked the night shift at a computer graphics company. Just one hour later, Doug was found dead in his car. He appeared to have been shot. He had not even been able to pull out of the company parking lot before his life came to a tragic end. The killer was standing at least twelve inches away when they shot Doug behind his left ear. That ruled out the chances of Doug’s death being suicide. Plus, there was the fact that he was right-handed, had no gunpowder residue on his hands, and had no gun on his person (or in his car) when his body was found. It seemed likely that Doug Johnston had been murdered.

Read full story
41 comments
Great Falls, MT

Paramedic Reports To Shooting, Finds His Brother Is The Victim

Morris David(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) One spring evening on Good Friday, paramedics Ed Day and Cliff Davis were called into action. On April 5th, 1985, the pair reported to the scene of a shooting in Great Falls, Montana. Dispatchers informed them that the victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds (this was to correct an earlier thought that the victim had only been hit by one gunshot). When they finally arrived at the scene, officers wanted to brace them for what they were about to see. However, there was no way that they could have prepared Cliff Davis for what he was about to learn.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Argument At NYC Restaurant Leads To A Stabbing

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse(Rebecca White/New York Daily News) The NYPD arrested a woman accused of stabbing a patron at Ruth’s Chris steakhouse in Midtown Manhattan on the night of Friday, November 4. The incident occurred at around 10:00 p.m. at the eatery as people were enjoying delicious, sizzling steaks and steaming baked potatoes.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Federal Officer Spots His Fugitive At Disney World

Quashon Burton(Patrick Reilly/New York Post) A New York City fugitive — who had been on the run for almost an entire year — was seen casually on vacation at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Then, he was spotted by an officer who was investigating his case, according to court documents.

Read full story
1 comments
Kennewick, WA

Teen Brags About Murder In A Bar, Is Arrested Shortly After

Jatzivy Sarabia(Carson Cole/Katu) A recent high graduate was recently shot dead during a confrontation between two cars on a Washington roadway on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Eighteen-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia was fatally struck by a bullet while riding inside one of the cars near Highway 397 in East Kennewick around 11:45 p.m., the Benton County Sherriff’s Office said.

Read full story
1 comments
Martinsburg, WV

Was This Journalist Killed For Getting Too Close?

Danny Casolaro(Jessica OConnor/All That Is Interesting) In August of 1991, a town in West Virginia was struck with tragedy. During the afternoon of August 10th of that year, forty-four-year-old Danny Casolaro was found dead in a Martinsburg hotel room. A maid found him in the room’s bathtub with his wrists slashed. They appeared to have been cut several times. The police were soon called to the scene in order to investigate. It didn’t take long before they found a suicide note. The letter read:

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy