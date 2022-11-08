U.S. Military Suspected In Murder of 2 Soldiers

The Story

Part of this case centers around Billy Ray Hargrove. Billy was a Sargent who served in the Gulf War. Along with his platoon, he was sent from Germany to Saudi Arabia. His platoon had been active in Operation Desert Storm. Despite the fact that they never went into combat, Billy still recommended his platoon for a medal. His recommendation was shot down by his superiors. They didn’t feel that the merit for them to receive such an award was there. In a dubious move, Billy forged the signatures of his superiors and got his platoon the medals. In June of 1991, Billy was found out and he was charged with forgery as he landed in South Korea.

Bill called his father in January 1992 to inform him that he was planning on leaving the military. While in South Korea over the past year, Billy met and married his wife Kim. Unfortunately, the marriage was beginning to fall apart. Billy had expressed that he was planning to divorce her. A month later, the couple went stateside for a small assignment while Billy was awaiting court-martial. On the morning of February 20th, 1992, a fellow soldier showed up at Billy’s door. He informed him he was needed for a training exercise. To Kim’s surprise, Billy blew off the assignment to take their dog for a walk. Not too long afterward, Kim found Billy’s body hanging from a tree in front of their house. A suicide note in his pants pocket read:

“My life is really screwed up now. I just don’t know how to fix it. I’ve been thinking a lot about taking my life for a long time now. Goodbye.”

After looking into the circumstances of his death, the Army felt that he did — in fact — commit suicide. They believed that his impending court-martial and divorce drove him to take his own life. His family and his friend, Mike Carmichael believe that Billy was murdered. For starters, Billy’s mother looked at the suicide and questioned whether or not that was even his handwriting. Oddly enough, the Army even acknowledged that she had a point and that the handwriting may not have been his. Then there was the autopsy report. The report showed that Billy had abrasions on his face and hands that couldn’t be explained. That led his mother to believe that he was in a fight before being killed.

Billy Ray Hargrove was buried on March 4th, 1992. Mike spoke to his family at the funeral and told them that he would be doing his own investigation into Billy’s death. According to his uncle, Oscar, Mike claimed that there was a vast conspiracy connected to Billy’s death. Apparently, three other soldiers had died under mysterious circumstances when they were in South Korea. Chillingly, Mike told his mother that he might be the next one to suffer the same fate.

The Twist

He returned to South Korea on March 22nd, 1992, and immediately began his investigation. Mike went with his wife, Sun Hui, to visit Billy’s widow. While at the house, Mike found a letter that Billy had written for his father. For some reason, though, the letter was never sent. Mike took the letter — along with other papers — and stored them in a metal box that he owned. He told his uncle to get a hold of that box in the event that anything happened to him. On April 3rd, 1992, Mike celebrated his birthday with his friends and family. At 10:00 pm, he received a phone call telling him to go back to the base. He went that night with the expectation that he’d return home in the morning. When he failed to do just that, his wife contacted the base. They told her that they had not seen or heard from Mike. An hour after getting off the phone with them, she found his body. He was hanging from a locker in his barracks office. After just a few days, the Army concluded that Mike had committed suicide. They felt that he was in a bad place due to financial woes and the death of his close friend (Billy).

While Mike’s wife accepted the ruling that the Army gave her, his family did not. His uncle Oscar felt that Mike was way too happy with his life to want to end it. He had actually just gotten married to his wife at the time of his death. Both the families of Mike and Billy have joined forces to figure out what happened to them. They believe a cover-up is going on to conceal the truth of how (and why) they both died. They point to the very similar circumstances surrounding their deaths as a reason to be skeptical. Both men were found hanging with a parachute cord tied around their necks. The cord, by the way, is highly elastic. They also both had bruises and abrasions that could have come from engaging in a fight.

The box that Mike told his uncle to get a hold of has disappeared and no one knows what happened to it.

The Status

Both of these cases remain unsolved.