Argument At NYC Restaurant Leads To A Stabbing

The NYPD arrested a woman accused of stabbing a patron at Ruth’s Chris steakhouse in Midtown Manhattan on the night of Friday, November 4. The incident occurred at around 10:00 p.m. at the eatery as people were enjoying delicious, sizzling steaks and steaming baked potatoes.

Patrons of Ruth’s Chris were then quickly surrounded by police after a customer stabbed someone with her steak knife.

The New York Police Department says the situation escalated when a 24-year-old patron started arguing with an employee. There was another patron at the restaurant who started off as a witness. Patrons say that 41-year-old Joan Thompson and her companion, who were both seated at another table, overhead the argument and tried to intervene. Unfortunately, Thompson apparently got sucked into the squabble.

The argument quickly became heated. That’s when police say Thompson suddenly reached for a steak knife and plunged it into the man’s back.

Ruth’s Chris employees told FOX 5 News that the 24-year-old was physically aggressive with Thompson and allegedly made some racial remarks before the stabbing.

Ruth’s Chris released a statement to FOX 5 News stating: “We were shocked by the incident that took place inside our restaurant and are working with the New York Police Department to assist in any way possible. The safety of our guests and Team Members is paramount. We ask that all questions be directed to local authorities during their investigation.”

Witnesses were in shock that the argument reached that level. The situation came to an end with Joan Thompson allegedly fleeing the restaurant. She even left her bill unpaid in the process. The 24-year-old man that she allegedly stabbed was taken to Cornell Medical Center. He is said to be in stable condition and expected to survive.

NYPD officers were able to locate Joan Thompson on Saturday. The job of finding her was made easier due to the fact that she had used her personal information to make a reservation.

She is charged with assault and menacing.