Federal Officer Spots His Fugitive At Disney World

A New York City fugitive — who had been on the run for almost an entire year — was seen casually on vacation at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Then, he was spotted by an officer who was investigating his case, according to court documents.

Jeff Andre, a federal officer with the United States Postal Inspection Service, was on vacation himself. On October 20, 2022, Andre was at the Florida theme park when he happened to spot Quashon Burton.

Thirty-two-year-old Quashon Burton was charged on Nov. 29, 2021, with allegedly stealing the identities of at least four different people. He was accused of doing so in order to fraudulently obtain almost $150,000 in Covid-19 relief loan applications. He had been on the run since the USPIS tried to arrest him in December 2021, in his Brooklyn home.

Charges against Burton included conspiracy to steal government funds, theft of public money, property, or records, and aggravated identity theft.

Jeff Andre was walking around the theme park when he spotted someone familiar. Upon recognizing the fugitive he’d been investigating, Andre immediately alerted Disney World security. Disney World security then contacted the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Officers approached Burton after he left the Orlando area theme park, where he gave them a fake name and also resisted arrest. He was eventually apprehended and transferred to federal custody, according to officials.

A Florida judge initially ordered Quashon Burton’s release with specific conditions in a detention hearing on Oct. 27, but that decision was swiftly overturned. In a letter, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York appealed the decision. The details of the letter involved the district calling Burton “an extreme risk of flight,” and citing the nature of his offenses, the evidence against him, as well as his characteristics.

“Perhaps the most concerning factor here is the defendant’s persistent use of false identities and his demonstrated ability to evade law enforcement,” wrote United States Attorney Damian Williams.

Burton will remain in custody pending trial in the Southern District of New York, according to an order from United States District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan.