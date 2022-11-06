Teen Brags About Murder In A Bar, Is Arrested Shortly After

A recent high graduate was recently shot dead during a confrontation between two cars on a Washington roadway on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Eighteen-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia was fatally struck by a bullet while riding inside one of the cars near Highway 397 in East Kennewick around 11:45 p.m., the Benton County Sherriff’s Office said.

Emergency responders came to the scene soon after. They worked hard to perform life-saving measures at the scene, but the teen died of her injuries, according to the sheriff.

Investigators quickly formed the belief that a person from the other car fired gunshots into the vehicle Sarabia was a passenger in. The two vehicles had gotten into “some sort of altercation resulting in shots being fired,” the sheriff’s office said.

“One vehicle stopped in the middle of the road and the other vehicle was seen driving north on SR 397 towards the cable bridge,” the office said in a news release.

No arrests had been made until the police followed a hunch.

Investigators say that details in witness accounts of the fatal shooting led them to believe that more than one person may have been firing shots at the Jeep that Jatzivy Sarabia was riding in on Oct. 15. That hunch led them to identify shell casings from three different guns, according to new court documents.

Then, Layshawne Bethea was arrested Thursday, November 3, on a warrant for first-degree murder. He is the third person arrested in connection to the shooting. Isaiah Combs, 19, also has been charged with murder.

The cars that Combs and Bethea were driving in arrived at 3-City Sports Bar at 11:46 p.m., and they all went inside again after being there earlier. According to witnesses, Bethea would begin loudly bragging that he killed one of the women that night. Bethea allegedly claimed that Asselin or Sarabia “sat up at the wrong time and I shot her twice in the face.”

According to the court documents, witnesses claimed that Bethea was quite proud of what he had done. The others who were sitting with him laughed, but none of them attempted to take credit for the killing or contradict Bethea’s claim.

In a secretly recorded phone call to someone at the juvenile detention center, Bethea allegedly claimed that he was with Combs when he was arrested on Oct. 20. He says that he hid in the bushes because he had a warrant.

Bethea is one of two teens arrested this week for murder. The other — a 14-year-old who is in custody but has not yet been charged — is suspected of killing 19-year-old Julian Chavez.

Combs could face up to life in prison if convicted. Shockingly, Combs was seen laughing and smiling during his court appearance with Sarabia’s family sitting just feet away.