Was This Journalist Killed For Getting Too Close?

The Story

In August of 1991, a town in West Virginia was struck with tragedy. During the afternoon of August 10th of that year, forty-four-year-old Danny Casolaro was found dead in a Martinsburg hotel room. A maid found him in the room’s bathtub with his wrists slashed. They appeared to have been cut several times. The police were soon called to the scene in order to investigate. It didn’t take long before they found a suicide note. The letter read:

To my loved ones, please forgive me. Most especially my son and be understanding. God will let me in.

In the bathtub beside Danny was a razor blade. An examination of his body found that his wrists had been cut a total of twelve times. There were eight cuts to his left wrist and four cuts to his right one. One of the cuts had gone so deep that it severed a tendon. Danny’s wallet — with his credit cards and money still inside — was seemingly untouched in the hotel room. There were no signs of a forced entry or struggle that would cause the police to suspect any foul play. For reasons that have never actually been explained, Danny’s family was not made aware of his death until two days later.

That was just one of the many reasons that left his family questioning the cause of death.

Danny’s brother, Tony, contacted the police to get more information. He was shocked to learn that the officer couldn’t even answer a lot of his questions. Tony asked specifically about Danny’s papers. Danny worked as an investigative journalist and was deep in a story at the time of his death. According to Tony, he had amassed a year’s worth of notes and documents that were of high importance. Those papers were never found. Danny’s family was also uneasy about the manner in which they say he killed himself. According to them, Danny was terrified of needles and getting any blood work done. They couldn’t imagine that he would choose to slash his wrists to end his life. Danny’s family also points to his final days as a reason to question the ruling.

Just a few days before he was found dead, Danny was telling his friends about his work. His friends told investigators that Danny had told them that he was very close to breaking the story that he spent a year investigating. The story in question started as a simple inquiry into the theft of computer software. That story would soon take him in a direction that one would never guess. Somehow, that software theft led him down a path of tackling government corruption that would have potentially implicated U.S. Justice Department Officials. The prevailing thought among his family was that he was actually murdered because of just how damaging his investigative piece was going to be for the people involved.

Danny’s investigative work started in August of 1990. He began by interviewing Bill and Nancy Hamilton, the owners of a computer software company by the name of Inslaw. Their company developed a program called “Promise” that was seeking to change the workings of information management for law enforcement agencies. The U.S. Justice Department purchased the software in 1980. They were using it to help them handle their heavy load of case files. The first year of their work with “Promise” went very well for both parties. However, in the second year, the U.S. Justice Department started to withhold payments from Inslaw. Without those payments, Inslaw had to file for bankruptcy. During that process, the Hamiltons learned that the Canadian government was using their software. This was confusing to them because they had never sold it to Canada.

Bill and Nancy wound up speaking to a man named Michael Riconosciuto. He claimed to have done work for the CIA in the past. Michael told the Hamiltons that there were people involved in covert operations in both South America and the Middle East to distribute their software. They would then use the money made to fund subsequent operations. By 1989, this had become a full-blown scandal. The House Judiciary Committee opened a formal request in August of that year. Michael Riconosciuto testified before the committee with the same information that he had given to Bill and Nancy. Just a week after submitting his affidavit to the committee, Michael was arrested on drug charges by agents of the Justice Department.

One week before he died, Danny told his brother that he was beginning to receive death threats. The threats were frequent. Frequent enough to motivate Danny to tell his brother that — if he ever turned up dead — it was not an accident. On August 8th, 1991, Danny arrived in Martinsburg. He had several briefcases full of his notes and documents. He had planned to meet with some informants regarding the investigation. He was tracking the finances of what he referred to as “The Octopus”. That was his name for a network of United States officials, organized crime members, and intelligence agents. He had gotten in contact with a new informant who he believed could provide him with IRS print-outs of certain members of this potential network. The day before his death, Danny met with a man named William Turner. Turner was a former employee of a defense contractor and one of Danny’s sources. Turner claimed that he personally gave Danny paperwork that provided proof of corrupt activity tied to “The Octopus”. Danny was dead the very next day and all of his papers were missing.

With the ever-increasing controversy surrounding the case, authorities in West Virginia had another autopsy done on Danny Casolaro. Tony learned that his brother had been embalmed without any consent from him or the rest of the family. While the autopsy did confirm that his slashed wrists caused his death, other factors suggested that there was someone else in the hotel room with him. There were bruises found on both his arm and his head. Strangely, the tips of his fingernails were missing. Danny’s family also found out that a professional cleaning crew was sent to the hotel one day after his death. They, of course, wound up discarding crucial evidence in the case. However, one of the crew members did recall seeing two bloody towels in the bathroom. It looked as if someone tried to clean the blood up off of the floor just before the cleaning crew had arrived.

Although widely discussed, Danny Casolaro’s case remains a mystery.