Man Trying To Avoid Execution, Claims He Didn't Kill His Family

Still Unsolved

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OMXVu_0izw7OS600
Tommy Zeigler(Monivette Cordeiro/Orlando Sentinel)

On Christmas Eve in 1975, a family came to a very tragic and unfortunate end. Perry and Virginia Edwards were found shot to death along with their daughter Eunice Zeigler. Another man, Charlie Mays, was also found shot to death along with them. They were all found dead in the Zeigler’s Furniture Store — which was owned by Eunice’s husband Tommy. Tommy was also in the store when this attack happened. He was shot in the side and was able to survive. Just like in the case of Jeffrey MacDonald, investigators found this suspicious. Tommy Zeigler would eventually be tried and convicted of a quadruple murder and received the death penalty.

Tommy, of course, maintained his innocence.

The Story

Prosecutors asserted the belief that Zeigler shot and killed his wife in the kitchen area of his own store. They believe that the motive for the murder was her $500,000 life insurance policy. Tommy, however, claimed that there were no issues in their marriage. He told investigators that he loved her very much. After allegedly killing his in-laws, Tommy went on to kill customer Charlie Mays. The investigators believed that the goal was to frame Charlie for the murders. Lastly, he shot himself in the side in order to make it look like he was a victim of Charlie Mays’ vicious attack. Tommy tells a drastically different story.

Zeigler says that he found all four of the victims dead when he got to the store that day. He came in through the back door and noticed that the lights weren’t working. He then made his way to the main showroom where he was hit in the back of the head and knocked to the ground. Two men attacked him as he tried to get back onto his feet. One of the men was short, and the other was a very large man. Tommy was thrown into the hallway by the men before Tommy began defending himself. He carried a gun for protection and shot one of the men with it. The second attacker was able to turn Tommy’s gun on him and shoot him in the side. Tommy then stumbled out of the store and called the police (it is assumed that the attackers took off by this point). When the police got to the store, they immediately became suspicious of Tommy’s telling of the events. The first thing was that Eunice was found in a position that suggested she knew her murderer. Next, they found Type A blood on Tommy’s shirt. This was the same blood type as his father-in-law (Tommy’s attorneys argued that the blood may have come from the attackers). Lastly, investigators found five different handguns at the scene of the crime. Four out of the five were wiped completely clean of fingerprints. All of the guns were connected to Tommy in some form or fashion.

A friend of Charlie Mays wound up being a key witness for the state. A man named Felton Thomas testified that he had gone to the store with Charlie on the night of the murders. While he was there, he claims that Tommy took him to an orange grove to show him some of his new guns. He then encouraged them to shoot the weapons a few times to test them out. The prosecution theorized that Tommy was doing this to set them up as being the two men that attacked him and murdered the others. The defense questioned why the prints would then be wiped off of the gun if Tommy intended to use that as his cover. Then, Thomas’ story gets (in my opinion) a bit more far-fetched. Thomas testified that Tommy asked him to kill the power once they got back to his store. He then…asked Thomas to break into the store. Afterward, Thomas drove to Tommy’s house to get a key for the store. Charlie planned to buy a TV from the store, so he went inside with Tommy. Thomas decided to head home at this point. Prosecutors said that Tommy most likely shot and killed Charlie once they got inside.

The defense points out that all of this would have had to occur within twenty-one minutes in order for it to even stand the chance of being true. Tommy also claimed that he never met Thomas that night or ever.

Ed Williams was another witness for the prosecution. He worked for Tommy for over a decade. He testified that Tommy gave him a handgun the night of the murders. Ed turned that gun over to the authorities who were able to conclude that it was in fact the gun used to murder Perry and Virginia. Tommy testified that the gun had actually been stolen from his truck about two weeks before the murders occurred. Oddly enough, Ed Williams was one of the only people outside of Tommy with access to that truck.

To Tommy’s benefit, a witness’ testimony provided a link from Ed Williams to the murder weapon. The witness claimed that he had actually been tasked with purchasing guns for Tommy. However, he never met Tommy in person. He purchased the guns through an intermediary. That person was — of course — Ed Williams. One of the guns that he claims Williams had given to him was a gun found at the crime scene. This led the defense to believe that Williams was possibly the murderer. Tommy’s attorneys were also unhappy with the absence of some of the other witnesses. A couple reported seeing four cars and a man fitting Charlie Mays’ description outside of the store on the night of the murders. That witness was never called for some reason.

On May 19th, 1986, a judge granted Tommy a stay just the day before he was scheduled to be executed. The following year, his lawyers used the Freedom of Information Act to look through the files previously held by the prosecution. Surprisingly, they found a tape recording from an eyewitness who was never called to testify. The witness claimed that they saw a police officer enter the back of the store with their gun drawn. That was at around 8:30 pm. Just a half-hour later, the witness heard gunshots going off.

The Status

Tommy Zeigler remains behind bars while proclaiming his innocence.

