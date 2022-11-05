In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An Abduction

Tonetta Carlisle finished school around 2:30 pm on Thursday, March 16, 1989, and started making the one-mile walk to her house in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Normally, it would take her around 25 minutes to make it home. On this day, however, she never made it home.

Tonetta’s mother, Nonie Sturdivant, was surprised when she arrived home from work that afternoon to an empty house. At first, she thought her daughter might have stopped at a friend’s house and wasn’t too concerned. As hours passed by, though, Nonie started to worry. By 9:00 pm, she was convinced that something was wrong and called the Chattanooga Police Department to report her daughter missing.

Despite the fact that the 15-year-old had no history of running away, the police assumed that she had done just that. Nonie tried to explain that she and her daughter had a close relationship that would prevent her from ever wanting to run away. The police weren’t convinced. They told Nonie that Tonetta would come home when she was ready, likely within a couple of days. Nonie returned home and started her own search for Tonetta.

Somehow, investigators failed to connect Tonetta’s missing person report with an abduction report they had received earlier that day. Then, that afternoon, the police received a call from a woman who claimed she witnessed an abduction at 2:55 pm. She and her husband had been sitting at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Ruth Street, and the woman had glanced up the street and noticed a teenage girl walking down Hamilton Avenue. Seconds later, a tan and yellow van pulled up alongside the teenager. As the woman and her husband watched in horror, a group of men jumped out and grabbed the girl, then dragged her, kicking and screaming, into their vehicle. They then took off at a high rate of speed.

The couple chased after the van. They were able to keep up with it for a short while but eventually lost it on the streets of Chattanooga. Luckily, the woman was able to write down the license plate number of the van, which she provided to the police.

Detectives determined the license plate belonged to Jeffrey Jones, a man with an extensive criminal history. He had been released from prison the previous year after serving an eight-year sentence for rape and aggravated sexual assault. He had also been accused of another rape in January 1989, just two months before Tonetta disappeared.

Jones was located two days later, on March 18th. Unfortunately, he was found dead inside his van, an apparent suicide. The coroner confirmed that the official cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning. Since he didn’t leave any kind of suicide note, investigators could only speculate about his reasons for killing himself.

By this time, detectives had finally realized that the teenage girl who had been forced into the van had been Tonetta, and they were gravely concerned about her safety. They conducted thorough searches of Jeffrey’s van and apartment, but they found no clues to Tonetta’s whereabouts.

The search for Tonetta Carlisle is ongoing.