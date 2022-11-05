Zodiac Victim Or Not, Her Murder Is Still Unsolved

Cheri Jo Bates (Wikipedia)

The Story

This case centers around the widely debated murder of Cheri Jo Bates. The 18-year-old college freshman was found dead in Riverside, California on October 30th, 1966. She was stabbed and slashed to death in a very brutal fashion. Through their investigation, police were able to surmise that perpetrator tampered with Bates’ car in order to provide himself with an opening. The murder was described by locals as an event that “stripped Riverside of its innocence”.

One of the reasons that Bates’ murder had become so publicized is because she is believed (by some) to be the very first victim of the Zodiac Killer. That theory, however, remains to be validated.

On October 30th, 1966, Bates attended Mass at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church with her father. Afterward, they went to a local diner to have breakfast together. Bates then went to the college library that afternoon in order to study and work on a research paper. It is factually known that she phoned a friend twice to see if she could join her. That friend — named Stephanie — declined on the second phone call. The theory is that Bates then left her house at some point between 4:30 and 5:00 pm to conduct her solo study session. When her father returned home, he found a note from her letting him know that she had gone to the library.

Her father stayed up the entire night waiting for her. When she didn’t return, he filed a missing person report with the Riverside Police Department at 5:43 am. This came almost directly after talking to her friend Stephanie. As far as she knew, Cheri had only planned to go to the library to study, and then return back home. Not long after that report was filed, a groundskeeper made a shocking discovery. The body of Cheri Jo Bates was found on Halloween at 6:28 in the morning.

She was found sprawled face-down on a gravel path. Her body was found close to the library parking lot where she had parked her Volkswagen Beetle the night before. She was still wearing the same clothes — a long-sleeve yellow print blouse with faded red capri pants. Her woven straw bag lay next to her body and contained her identification. She was repeatedly stabbed in her chest and left shoulder. She also had deep slash wounds all over her face and neck. Not too far from Bates’ body, investigators found a cheap Timex brand wristwatch. Alongside the watch was a shoeprint from shoes produced by Leavenworth prisoners. Interestingly, they were sold exclusively in military outlets.

An examination of the crime scene — and Bates’ autopsy — showed that she scratched her attacker and tore off his wristwatch.

The autopsy also revealed that she was kicked in the head repeatedly as she was being stabbed. She stabbed twice in the chest. Her left cheek, upper lip, hands, and arms were cut as well. The killer ended his attack with three slashes to her throat The move severed her jugular and larynx. The attack was so gruesome that Bates was almost decapitated in the process. There was no sexual assault or robbery involved in the attack. Found under her fingernails were pieces of skin and strands of brown hair. This is most likely a result of Bates defending herself against her attacker.

The Theory

As mentioned earlier, it has been theorized that Cheri Jo Bates was the first victim of the Zodiac Killer. Those who subscribe to this theory believe that he began his killing in Riverside before moving to the Bay Area where he embarked on his journey to infamy. This theory is not without merit. After killing Bates, her murderer sent letters to the police and press in which he included details only the killer would know. This is something the Zodiac was pretty well known for. The attack on Bates also resembled the 1969 attack on Bryan Hartnell and Cecelia Shepard at Lake Berryessa. This attack has been definitively linked to the Zodiac Killer. Lastly, in March of 1971, the Zodiac Killer sent a letter to the Los Angeles Times stating:

“I do have to give [the police] credit for stumbling across my Riverside activity, but they are only finding the easy ones. There are a hell of a lot more down there.”

So, was Cheri Jo Bates murdered by the Zodiac Killer? We may never know. What we do know, however, is that her case remains unsolved.