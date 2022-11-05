Warren, MA

DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts Teen

Still Unsolved

Molly Bish

This case centers around a young girl named Molly Bish. Molly and her family lived in the relatively small community of Warren, Massachusetts. The family was originally from Detroit, Michigan, and it would be eerily prophetic events that caused them to move. A young woman in their neighborhood was the victim of a very vicious attack. She was abducted while walking home from work and was later found murdered. Fearing for their daughter’s safety, the Bish family decided to uproot and move to Warren — a place that they felt would be safer to raise a family. It would be fifteen years before they were — unfortunately — proven wrong.

At age 16, Molly began working her first job. She was a lifeguard at Comins Pond right in her community. While a local area, the pound is somewhat isolated and surrounded by woods (for the most part). On the morning of June 27, 2000, Molly’s mother — Magi — dropped her off at the pond so that she could go to work. Just three hours later, she got a very alarming phone call from a police officer. The officer was concerned with Molly’s whereabouts because several people had reported that there was no lifeguard at the pond. Magi drove as fast as she could back to the pond to help search for her missing daughter. On the shore, she found Molly’s flip-flops, chair, first aid kit, radio, and lunch. However, there was no sign of Molly. The police joined in on the search and had the same results. Molly was nowhere to be found. Despite there being no sign of a struggle at the scene, the police were operating under the belief that she was abducted.

Magi came to the same realization and also had another thought: she believed that she had seen Molly’s abductor the day before she had disappeared.

On June 26th, 2000, Magi had driven Molly to the pond for the start of her seventh day of work. As they were pulling into the parking lot, Magi saw a man sitting in his parked car. He was smoking a cigarette while sitting in his late-model white car. She immediately felt uncomfortable because of the man’s presence. She looked directly at him as she parked, but he never even acknowledged that she was there. Magi got out of the car and escorted Molly down the path to the pond. To her surprise, the man was still there when she got back to her car. This time, he acknowledged her. Both of them stared at each other for a brief moment after Magi got into the car. She decided to stay in her car out of concern for Molly’s safety. The man wound up driving away after several minutes.

The strange man wasn’t there the following morning (the day that Molly disappeared). However, a truck driver unloading sand to the beach reported seeing that man shortly before Magi and Molly arrived. Then, a worker in the area reported that he saw that same man (I’m assuming that it was based on the physical description of the man and his car) at a nearby cemetery. Interestingly, the cemetery contained a path that lead to the pond where Molly worked.

Molly’s family created a website with the hopes of drawing attention to her case. They also set up an email chain that generated and sent out 30,000 emails about her disappearance. The following year, Magi contacted Jeanne Boylan — a very famous sketch artist at the time. She agreed to help Magi generate a sketch of Molly’s potential abductor. The two of them met at a bed and breakfast and worked on the sketch for nine hours. When it was complete, Magi had one small detail that she felt was missing. She asked Jeanne if she could have the man holding a cigarette in the drawing. Once that addition was final, Magi was astounded at the accuracy. She believed that Jeanne had just made a perfect sketch of Molly’s abductor.

The police circulated that sketch as they focused their investigation on finding this person of interest. Even with their efforts, no identification was made. They went so far as to examine all of the local sex offenders and still could not find a solid lead. The strange man has brown hair, and dark eyes, and looked to be about 50 years old at the time of Molly’s disappearance. He is also a potentially heavy smoker.

Three years later, Molly’s family would receive some tragic news.

In June of 2003, Molly’s body was found just 5 miles from the pond. She was discovered at a place called Whiskey Hill. Her bathing suit was found separately, but nearby. There was no cause of death determined at that time, but the manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

In 2019 — several years later, investigators began new testing on the evidence in Molly’s case. This was done in the hopes of creating a DNA profile of her killer. This would prove to be a fruitful move for the investigators. In June of 2021, Francis “Frank” Sumner Sr. was named as a person of interest in the case. It turns out that the police had actually been receiving a lot of tips about him throughout the years. While they wouldn’t give up the specifics of those tips, investigators explained that they were able to verify the information given to them. It turns out that Sumner had been convicted of kidnapping and raping a young girl back in 1981. He was then paroled in 1998 (two years before Molly’s case). He also lived in an area not too far from where Molly had vanished. Unfortunately, Sumner died in 2016 before he could be thoroughly investigated in relation to this case. However, investigators were able to acquire his son’s DNA in 2022. 

Sadly, the DNA was not a match. The murder of Molly Bish remains unsolved.

