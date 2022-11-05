Woman On The Run After Allegedly Dismembering Her Boyfriend In 2018

David Carter and Tammy Williams (Facebook)

The popular Netflix show Unsolved Mysteries steadily renewing interest in cold cases since its debut. One of its latest segments has led to an influx of tips from its viewer base. Ninety of those tips have been handed over to the area’s law enforcement, according to the show’s producer.

The case in question was that of 39-year-old David Carter. Carter was found murdered and dismembered on the I-75 in Ohio back in 2018. Carter’s girlfriend of six months — 43-year-old Tammy Williams — is the prime suspect in his murder. She was initially arrested at the time of the murder but was released not too long after. She has been on the run ever since. The tips that have been flooding in are seeking to help find where she has run to.

David Carter is from Michigan. He was last seen attending his son’s football game on September 28, 2018. He attended the game with his girlfriend Tammy Williams. Just two days after the game, his son DJ received texts from him canceling his visit because he wasn’t feeling well. DJ decided to check on his father. When he showed up at the house, he saw Tammy taking out the trash. According to DJ, she ran back inside and locked the door when she saw him approaching the house.

‘She ran to the apartment door, like ran,’ DJ told Unsolved Mysteries. ‘And when I got to my dad’s house, the door was locked. You’d have thought since she saw me, she’d have left it unlocked but I had a key.’

He says once he got inside Williams told him his father was ‘out for a walk’. This was a little confusing since he was apparently too sick to even visit his own son.

On September 30, Carter didn’t show up to work at the Magna Seating Plant — a facility in Ohio that manufactures car seats. Then, on October 2, his sister Tasia Carter-Jackson went to his house to check on him and reportedly found the front door unlocked as well as a bloodstained mattress that had been shot once. The day before that visit, a transportation worker had found a sleeping bag in the bushes along the I-75 in Eagle Township, Ohio. Inside it was the lower torso and legs of a corpse with tattoos similar to those of Carter. Nine days later, a black duffel bag was found along the same highway. In it was his head, which had sustained a gunshot wound under the ear. Less than a week after that, his upper torso and hands were also found in a suitcase along the road.

Williams was arrested shortly after the murder in October 2018 but the police had insufficient evidence so she was released soon after. That’s when she disappeared.

Williams is wanted by US Marshals for ‘mutilation, dismemberment of a dead body, tampering with evidence, and felony firearm’. US Marshal Supervisory Deputy Jimmy Allen recently confirmed to TMZ that ‘quite a lot of tips’ have come in claiming Williams is still in the US. However, they are still working hard on pinpointing her exact location.

The Unsolved Mysteries TV series, which began in the 1980s, was rebooted by Netflix in 2020 and takes the same name and format as the original. Every episode explores an unsolved case and relies on its viewers to provide them with tips to finally get them solved. The series has a solid track record of giving new life to murder investigations that have gone cold.

Last year, the case of Alonzo Brooks was detailed in an episode of the reboot. The ruling was initially devoid of any foul play, much to the dismay of the family. However, the Unsolved Mysteries segment reinvigorated interest in the case and the ruling was changed. After exhuming Alonzo’s body, federal forensic examiners believed that his death was due to homicide.

The US Marshals are still looking for Williams and are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her arrest. They say she is known to regularly alter her appearance.