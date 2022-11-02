His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been Found

This case centers around a college Freshman named Bryan Nisenfeld. In January 1997, the eighteen-year-old was beginning his second semester as an architecture student. He was joining the program at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island. Bryan was described as being a bit of an introvert. He was on the more quiet side and kept a small circle of friends. He also liked to spend the majority of his time listening to music and reading books. It was known that Bryan was extremely homesick while he was at school and struggled throughout the architecture program as a result of that.

The Story

At the end of January, Bryan was facing a tenuous situation. A former Roger Williams University student called Bryan to tell him he was going to “get him”. He even told him that he could be attacked on campus at some point that night. Bryan called his father a little after midnight and asked for him to come to the school and help him with the situation. His father (Steve) suggested that Bryan get in touch with campus security. When he did, he was told that he should change his phone number to avoid getting more of those calls.

On February 6th, just a few days later, Bryan completely disappeared. He was never seen again after leaving his literature class. In a truly head-scratching move, no one notified Bryan’s parents of his disappearance until 6 days later (February 12th). This was nearly a week after no one had heard from him nor knew of his whereabouts. When they were finally told, his father went straight to the school and headed for his dorm room. He noticed that nothing really seemed out of place. To Steve, it appeared that Bryan stepped out of the room with the expectation that he was coming back. While this was happening, Bryan’s mother (Marianne) got a phone call from someone claiming to be at the school. The woman told her that higher-ups within the school knew what happened to Bryan and were withholding information from Marianne and her husband.

Then the line went dead.

The Discovery

That Labor Day Weekend (making that 6 months after the mysterious phone call), a horrible discovery was made. Lori Vales and her daughter Chelsea discovered a shoe while walking along Hog Island Beach. Inside the shoe was part of a foot. After finding the shoe, they noticed a shinbone nearby. DNA tests performed on both were able to definitively match them to Bryan Nisenfeld. Authorities weren’t able to find any other remains that belonged to Bryan, but they still believed that he was dead. Six months later, on Labor Day Weekend 1997, Lori Vales and her daughter Chelsea were walking along Hog Island Beach, a few miles from the university, when they discovered a shoe on the shore. When they looked in the shoe, they found part of a foot inside. DNA tests showed that the foot, along with a shinbone found nearby, belonged to Bryan. Authorities could find no other remains, but presumed that Bryan is dead. However, they cannot determine what exactly happened to him. Some believe that Bryan may have accidentally fallen into the river from the water’s edge, or may have been distraught over personal problems of troubles in school and jumped from Mt. Hope Bridge.

Some people speculated that Bryan may have accidentally fallen into the river while walking along the water. Other people speculate that Bryan was so stressed out from school that he jumped from a nearby bridge with the intention of killing himself. His parents subscribe to neither theory. They believe that he was murdered. Their main reason for that stems from the threatening phone calls he’d been getting in the days leading up to his disappearance.

When Unsolved Mysteries initially aired the segment, they withheld the identity of someone connected to the case. As time went on — and the case become more widely discussed throughout the area — that name became public. Josh Cohen was a student at Roger Williams University and became a close friend of Bryan’s during their first semester. The rumors surrounding the two friends were that they were more than that; they were developing a relationship with each other. A few weeks before Bryan’s disappearance, however, that alleged relationship came to an end (the reason for that is still not known). More speculation came from that. There was now a thought that Josh was going to go public with their relationship and Bryan killed himself so that he could avoid public scrutiny.

The Status

Josh’s parents didn’t believe that one, either. They were beginning to believe, though, that Josh had a part in Bryan’s disappearance. It actually turns out that Josh was — by his own admission — the one behind the threatening phone calls. He, of course, claimed that they were just a joke.

Unfortunately, Bryan’s case still remains unsolved.