Did Her Friends Conspire Against Her?

Shelly Malone (Facebook)

The Case

This case centers around a talented and capable horseback rider. Thirty-seven-year-old Shelly Malone loved riding horses and would regularly enjoy doing so with her friends. On October 18, 1992, things would, unfortunately, turn deadly for Shelly while she was out riding. Her friends found her lying on the ground and apparently injured from an accident while riding. Present at the scene was Shelly’s boyfriend, George Carhart; her friend, Erican Stumvoll; and Erica’s boyfriend, Carter Wiley. The three of them were left with no choice but to stand by helplessly as paramedics were attempting to save Shelly’s life. When pressed about what happened, Erica told the police on the scene that she witnessed the accident. She told them that Shelly has (somehow) fallen off of her horse and was subsequently trampled afterward. Tragically, the paramedics were unable to save Shelly’s life. She passed away later that day. It appears that one of the stomps from the horse was strong enough to rupture her heart. Her friends were devastated.

Her family, however, found the circumstances surrounding her death highly suspicious.

The Story

Shelly’s love of horseback riding brought her to Plains, Virginia in 1988. Throughout her time there, she was lucky enough to meet Cecil Altman. Altman was apparently a wealthy benefactor who wanted to support Shelly in her business endeavors. She set up Shelly’s entire business and even gave her close to $5,000 a month to stay afloat (allegedly). Shelly was able to use that money to buy a small house out in the country along with stables for her two horses. Two years later, she met George and both of them started dating. George lived in New York, but the couple made things work with regular visits to see each other. However, the couple will begin facing their ups and downs. In 1992, Shelly told her parents that her relationship with George was starting to become strained.

Two days before her death, it is rumored that Shelly acted on her romantic detachment from George. She’d allegedly had — what is described as — a romantic encounter with an attorney local to the area. Her parents believe that George found out about this, which lead to his visit the weekend of her death. As it turns out, Shelly and Erica were the only two that went horseback riding that day (October 18th). George and Carter stayed behind at the house.

What follows next is Erica’s account of the events that day. According to her, she and Shelly spent time alternating between walking and riding the horses through several trails. The two decided to branch out into exploring the fields after checking out the trails. Once they were about 100 yards in, Erica says that the horses became unsettled (Shelly and Erica were riding the horses at this point). Erica’s horse got so riled up that she was thrown to the ground. Luckily, she was not seriously injured. Shelly, on the other hand, was not as fortunate. Erica watched as her house repeatedly stomped all over her body. Then, she checked Shelly’s pulse and immediately went to get help. With Erica getting lost on the way back, it would be a half-hour before the paramedics were able to get to the scene.

George called Shelly’s parents to make them aware of her passing. When the whole family went to see her body at the mortuary, they immediately began questioning the alleged circumstances surrounding her death. Her mom recounted seeing a swollen face with black and blue eyes. To her, Shelly appeared to have been beaten by a human and not trampled by a horse. With that said, the official ruling of her death was that it was an accident. Shelly’s family would go to her house after her funeral. They were surprised to see a pickup truck near the porch. In the bed of the truck were some of Shelly’s personal items. When they went inside the house, they found that George and some of his friends had taken it upon themselves to pack up Shelly’s things. George had been (crudely) stuffing her items into trash bags before loading them onto the truck. According to Shelly’s parents, George was giving them the cold shoulder. When he did speak to them, it was in a very rude manner. George did take them to the town’s dump so that they could find her clothes (specifically the ones that she was wearing when she died). While they didn’t find the clothes, something they came across did stand out to them.

In the dump — along with Shelly’s items — were boxes from a jewelry store she liked to frequent. The boxes were empty. Confused, Shelly’s family began questioning George about where the jewelry had gone. He claimed that Shelly was trying to hock it. Interestingly, some see that as a move that Shelly would actually make. In her past, she had…struggles. In 1979, she faced a conviction due to drug charges. A year later, she got involved in a financial scandal (allegedly). Shelly’s family weren’t believers. They went back to take a look at her truck and found what they believed to be bloodstains. They had blood tested in Florida where it was determined that it was human blood. The police requested to have the truck returned back to Virginia for further testing on the blood. Unfortunately, there wasn’t enough room in the budget to extract DNA from the samples.

The Status

Shelly’s family brought in another expert — this time on horses. He came to the conclusion that such an action was unlikely for Shelly’s horse. In other words, the horse may have become distributed, but not as Erica described. In 1998, her body was exhumed for a second autopsy. The ruling coming out of that was the same: Shelly’s death was accidental. Her family, however, still believes she was murdered.