33 Year Old Murder May Have Been A Botched Drug Deal

The Story

This is the tragic story of a teenager’s death. On August 21, 1989, Norman Ladner was out hunting on the grounds of his family’s farm. The 17-year-old was out for most of the day. When he didn’t return by dinner time, however, his parents began to worry. The family immediately took to the grounds of the farm to search for the missing teenager. Norman’s father even reached out to a group of his friends to help with the search. Just before it hit 10:00 at night, the search party found Norman. His body was laying on the ground with obvious bullet wounds. It would appear that he had been shot to death. Minutes later, the police had ascended onto the scene. Interestingly, they came up with the theory that Norman had fallen from a tree while trying to locate his kill. As he hit the ground, his gun discharged and killed him. The coroner also exhibited some questionable (to say the least) behavior. Initially, he told the family that Norman’s death was most certainly an accident — as far as he was concerned. The family was accepting of that ruling because of how adamant the coroner was. Then, he did something extremely odd. When the coroner released his official report on Norman’s cause of death, he listed it as suicide. The report stated that he died from a close contact gunshot wound that entered his right temple.

Now, his parents were a lot more skeptical.

The Struggle

Norman’s father was expecting the police to immediately begin investigating…but he was sorely disappointed. He claimed that the investigators made next to no attempt to find the bullet that killed his son. They also never dusted the weapon for fingerprints. Both of those factors lead to his questioning how the police could even be sure that Norman’s weapon was the one that ended his life. Both of Norman’s parents would later become aware of the fact that their son died with a laceration on his head, but no one had been able to tell them how it even got there. It was now Norman’s parents that had the unfortunate obligation of sifting through their son’s blood tissue at the crime scene. They were looking for the bullet that killed Norman — and they were able to find it. Norman’s father was able to tell that the bullet had both blood and hair on it. This would lead to the fairly obvious conclusion that they’d found the bullet that killed Norman. Oddly enough, however, the bullet was too big to have been fired from Norman’s rifle. The police were not buying it. They had trouble believing it because it would contradict the coroner’s report. An expert in ballistics looked at the bullet and wasn’t able to determine where it was fired from. When the bullet was returned to Norman’s parents, they noticed that it wasn’t the same bullet.

For reasons unknown, Norman’s parents waited three weeks before approaching the coroner in the case. They were — understandably — confused and frustrated with the lack of answers. As the pair pulled were waiting for the coroner in his office, a strange man approached Norman’s mother. He pulled her aside and tried to discourage her from digging too deep into the truth of her son’s death. In what was perhaps a threat, the man told her that her other children could be in danger if she were successful in having the case reopened. The man then ominously told her that she was never going to find out who killed Norman and that she should cut her losses. At a later date, Norman’s father decided to return to the crime scene. He stumbled upon a radio-like device that he had never seen before. When he showed it to the police, they told him that it had no relevance to the case. A former DEA agent, however, immediately recognized the device. It was used by drug dealers to send a signal to an aircraft and alert them of where to drop the drugs. The logical conclusion is that Norman stumbled upon a drug deal while it was in progress. Since he would have been a witness to the activity — and able to identify those committing the crime — he was killed to eliminate any witnesses.

The Status

The police disagree with the parents’ theory. They do not believe that drugs were involved in Norman’s death whatsoever, They still insist that it was a suicide. Sadly, Norman’s father died in 2003. The rest of his family is still looking for answers.