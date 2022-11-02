The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass Shooting

The Story

Ida Holgin was a cook for the Las Cruces Bowling Alley in New Mexico. On February 10th, 1990, she was in the kitchen preparing lunch. The manager — Stephanie Senac — was in the main office going over the receipts from the previous night. Accompanying her in her office was her daughter Melissa, and Melissa’s friend Amy. Shortly before 8:30 that morning, a man with a gun forced Ida into the manager’s office. Once she got there, Ida saw a second gunman with Stephanie and the two little girls. The men appeared to initially be there for the money. They forced Stephanie to give them all of the money in the office, including $5,000 from the safe. Afterward, the two men shot each person in the head in a cold-blooded fashion.

As the group was being executed, one of the bowling alley’s employees was arriving at the scene. Steve Teran brought his 2-year-old daughter and seven-year-old stepdaughter to the bowling alley that day. Unfortunately, they came into direct contact with the gunmen and were forced into the manager’s office. All three of them were shot in the head as well. Then, the two men attempted to set the place on fire (but only part of the bowling alley was set ablaze).

Despite being shot in the head, Melissa was able to regain consciousness and call the police. The paramedics came and quickly assessed the situation. Ida, Melissa, and Stephanie were all able to survive their gunshot wounds. Tragically, Steve Teran, his stepdaughter Paula, and Melissa’s friend Amy were pronounced dead on arrival. Valerie, Steve’s daughter, died in the hospital later that same day.

Authorities questioned the survivors as well as additional witnesses to the massacre. Stephanie’s brother told investigators that he had driven past the bowling alley shortly before the shootings happened. He said that he saw two Hispanic men walking toward the building at that time. One of them was old and the other was young. As they were getting closer to the door, the older man handed a briefcase to the younger man. One of the men spotted and stared at Steve as he drove past them.

The police were struggling to find a motive for the crime. The initial thought is that the murders were the result of a robbery gone awry, however, there are rumors of other motives for the crime. There was one rumor that the police heard which explained that the men were planning to just rob the place. Then, when they saw how many people were inside, they became frustrated and tried to kill them all. Ida was certain that she had seen the men before in the bowling alley. She felt that they were watching casing the place to see how the daily operations worked.

The Suspects

The suspects are described as Mexican men, but they spoke English without any issues. The first suspect is the younger man. He is described as a Hispanic male who was approximately 5'10" and weighed between 160–170 lbs. He had brown hair and eyes, a mustache at the time, and no hint of an accent when speaking. He appeared to be around 28–34 at the time of the killings. Today, he would be about 47–53 years old. The second suspect is the older man. He was also described as a Hispanic male standing at 5'6" and weighing about 140 lbs. He had white hair and brown eyes. Unlike the younger man, he had a slight Spanish accent. He appeared to be between the ages of 48–54 years old at the time, and he would be around 67–73 years old today.

The Status

The bowling alley has since been renamed twice. First, it was changed to Sun Lanes, and then Ten Pin Alley. Today, the bowling alley is closed for good. Stephanie Senac passed away in 1999 without ever seeing justice. Ida suffers from PTSD related to the attack. She is still hoping that justice will happen in this case.