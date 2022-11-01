"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"

The Story

This case followed twenty-two-year-old Judy Hyams. Judy was recently divorced and working as a medical technician at the University Miami Medical School at Jackson Memorial Hospital. In 1965, Judy’s life would face two significant developments in her life. Unfortunately, not all of them were positive. In August of that year, she found out that she was pregnant. However, she was a little wary of disclosing that — most likely due to not being married at the time of her pregnancy. She even used a fake name when she went to a medical professional for her pregnancy test. While that would be the more positive development, Judy would face tragedy just a month later. On September 14 of 1965, Judy was gone. She vanished without a trace. Earlier that day, she told a friend of hers that she was going to be leaving work early to do some shopping. It was learned that she withdrew $300 from her bank account. While it would stand to reason that she would use that to do her shopping, there is speculation that she was actually going to have her baby aborted.

Another friend of Judy’s would attest to that speculation. That friend referred her to a “physician” by the name of Dr. George Hadju. Hadju was a Hungarian immigrant who was also — apparently — not even an accredited physician. What was Hadju’s expertise? He performed abortions. These abortions were not legal (in the sense that they were safe in any way). While it is known for a fact that Judy went to see him that day, it is still a mystery what happened after she went to his office. Three weeks after she vanished, there was the discovery of a rental car in Atlanta, Georgia. Curiously, that car was registered in Judy’s name. In the backseat of the car, investigators found traces of blood all over the seat. A witness told investigators that they saw a man parking the car. After getting out of the car, the man took a duffel bag from the back and then walked away. That mysterious man has yet to be identified.

In a development that almost certainly spells “trouble” for Judy, Dr. George Hadju was arrested three months after Judy’s disappearance. He was charged with impersonating a physician. Although the charges were not directly related to Judy’s disappearance (however, it does seem that Judy’s case did put the spotlight on his fraudulent practice), it is concerning when you consider the fact that Judy did go to see him the day that she vanished. After posting bail, Hadju was gone. He completely disappeared and has not been seen since. With George Hadju being a central figure in Judy’s case, the trail of information leading to her whereabouts went cold. The theory beginning to form, of course, is that Judy died during Hadju’s attempt at performing an abortion. After accidentally killing her, he had her body removed in some form or fashion. However, with no body having been found, there is still no telling what exactly happened to Judy.

It wouldn’t be until nearly 25 years later that interest in her case was reignited due to a series of events.

Twists and Turns

In 1990, Captain Chuck Scherer of Coral Gables Police went to Omaha, Nebraska. He went there to attend a lecture on narcotics in policing. After leaving Omaha and returning to Coral Gables, Chuck then received a phone call. The call was from a man who said his name was Steve Brown — a popular radio show host in Omaha. He told the captain that an anonymous caller was talking about Judy’s disappearance on his show. Chuck Scherer wasn’t very familiar with the case of Judy Hyams and told Brown that he would get back to him. When he called the next day, Brown was confused. He informed Chuck that he never called him to discuss Judy’s case. In fact, he never even heard of Judy’s case. This lead to even more confusion for Captain Scherer because the man impersonating Steve Brown called him on his unlisted phone number.

Chuck was also mystified because he never even mentioned Judy’s case during his time in Ohama. He didn’t even know about the case while he was in Omaha (as mentioned earlier, he needed to look into it before he was able to discuss it). So why did he, specifically, receive that phone call? Then, Captain Scherer received yet another haunting phone call. The caller — a woman this time — repeatedly stated “Judy Hyams is alive, and she lives in Omaha”. After getting off the phone with her, Chuck believed that there was something in Omaha that would lead to cracking Judy’s cold case.

Then, in March of 1990, a local newspaper in Florida ran a story on Judy Hyams’ disappearance. The captain would then receive yet another phone call from a person choosing to remain anonymous. The caller claimed to be with the FBI as an informant. He said that he’d spent a significant amount of time in Budapest with none other than George Hadju. The caller provided Chuck with a telephone number that he claimed would put him in direct contact with Hadju. Instead of calling it, he gave the number to Interpol so that they could trace the origin. Interestingly enough, the number did appear to belong to George Hadju. However, he has still not been found even after that development.

The Staus

Four days after Judy’s case aired on Unsolved Mysteries (January 2, 1991), the Coral Gables police department received an anonymous letter. The letter stated that Judy had an allergic reaction to something she was given during her abortion. That allergic reaction killed her. Her body was then thrown into Biscayne Bay near Miami, Florida. Curiously, the police believe that the details of the letter are legitimate and have since closed the case. They believe that the several phone calls were nothing but a cruel prank.