1991 Abduction May Have Been Due To Mistaken Identity

Twenty-year-old Angela Hammond was a vibrant, popular student of Central Missouri State University who made money working at a bank when she wasn’t in class. She got engaged to her boyfriend Rob Shafer in January of 1991. Rob was a former athlete with his eyes set on serving in the military. On April 4th of that same year, the couple attended a barbecue together. Angela wound up dropping her fiance off at home so that he could watch his little brother until his mom got off work.

Since the two had planned to meet up later, Angela killed time with a friend of hers named Kyla. At some point, Angela left her friend’s house and went to a pay phone so that she could speak to Rob. At around 11:15 pm, Angela mentioned being unsettled by a man in a Ford pickup truck circling the area several times. Keeping Rob updated on his actions, she noted that the man parked his car beside her and used the payphone next to hers. He then hung up the phone and searched for something in his truck using his flashlight. Angela then spoke to the man directly. She asked the man if he wanted to use her payphone and the man declined. The couple would then return to their conversation.

Shortly after that, Angela screamed into the phone.

On the other end, Rob was able to hear the man say “I didn’t need to use the phone anyway”. Fearing for the safety of his fiance, Rob immediately jumped into his car and headed toward the payphone (which was just seven blocks away). Crazily enough, the man’s pickup truck sped past Rob with Angela screaming out for his help. Rob then threw his car into reverse — unfortunately damaging his car in the process without knowing it. He was able to follow the truck for about two miles before the transmission gave out. The truck got away and has never been seen since.

Since Angela was able to describe the truck to Rob, he had a description to pass along to the police. While hundreds of leads were pursued, the truck was never found. Unsurprisingly, the investigators began looking into Rob once their leads began dwindling. The reasons for their suspicion were that no one was able to corroborate his story. However, Rob passed a polygraph test and was exonerated by two witnesses who reported seeing the man around those payphones at the time he reported. Rob was cleared of all suspicion within a week of Angela’s disappearance.

Angela’s abductor was described as “a filthy caucasian man with glasses, a beard, and a mustache. He was wearing overalls; he drove an early 70s model two-tone green Ford pickup with the mural of a fish jumping out of water on the back window”. At one point, serial killer Kenneth McDuff was heavily suspected of being her killer — but he was never definitively linked to her case.

In April 2021, however, a new theory emerged for investigators. At the time of Angela’s abduction, there was a confidential informant working for the narcotics department that received the following letter:

With the letter correctly identifying their court-issued number and wife’s name, it would appear that the letter came from a legitimate source. Coincidentally, the informant’s daughter was named Angela and lived in Clinton, Missouri. The letter was also postmarked on the same day as Angela’s disappearance. The police believe that Angela Hammond was mistakenly abducted in the place of the informant’s daughter. This was further supported by an anonymous caller who mentioned specific details about the abduction, as well as the letter the informant received.

As the police continue to delve into this theory, more information will be made public.