31 Years Ago, A College Student Was Found Dead After Accusations Of Being A DEA Agent

On November 30th, 1991, 21-year-old Tommy Burkett drove from Fairfax County to Centreville, Virginia to visit some friends from high school. Tommy would arrive at his friend’s house just a little after 8 pm. At around midnight, Tommy went to an ATM in order to withdraw some cash. Eerily, the camera on the machine recorded Tommy being approached by three white men as he was making that withdrawal. Tommy would then place a call to his parents at 2 am. He was letting them know that he would be staying at his friend’s place for the night and would be home the following noon. The next day, they waited for Tommy until 2:45 pm before they needed to leave for a poetry reading.

What is alleged to have happened during their time at the show is mostly witness testimony from the neighbors. According to them, a white male in a dark-colored sedan parked a few houses down from Tommy’s. The way the sedan was parked effectively blocked the entrance to the street where the house was located. The neighbors claimed that the vehicle stayed in that spot for at least 20 minutes. That afternoon, that same car was still in the neighborhood; however, it was now parked in front of Tommy’s house instead of down the street. The car was also empty at this time. The neighbors also noted that none of the lights in the Burkett’s home was on — leading them to believe that no one was inside their home. Oddly enough, Tommy’s car was parked outside of their house at 5:10 pm — and it was being driven by yet another unidentified white male.

The Burkett’s would return home an hour later to find a horrific scene in Tommy’s bedroom.

Tommy’s parents found him sitting on his sofa facing the door. His body was very badly beaten. His father noticed that his jaw had been broken, his right ear was bloody, his clothing was torn, and he had several cuts and bruises on him. In Tommy’s hand was a gun positioned with the barrel facing his head. The gun had been fired, leaving Tommy dead with a gunshot wound to the skull.

Tommy’s father almost immediately called the police. As two ambulances approached the scene, neighbors noticed that they turned down an adjacent street and came to a stop. People were seen getting out of the ambulance and getting something from a nearby area. It would be discovered later that there were footprints leading from the back of the Burkett’s house to this very area. The truck then retreated without putting its sirens on. EMTs from the second ambulance tended to Tommy’s body. After examining him, they told the parents that they believed he had been dead for several hours. Going against protocol, they left his body and the scene entirely.

CSI did not put up any police tape, did not take any pictures, did not dust for prints, or do any blood spatter analysis. There was seemingly zero work done to follow the regular procedures of working at a crime scene. They didn’t even remove the bullet from the wall that had supposedly killed Tommy. All of the information noted earlier (Tommy’s beaten body, broken jaw, etc.) came from a second autopsy. That autopsy also found that there was no blood on the bullet found in the wall.

While Tommy was at school, he was having a lot of trouble with two of the students at the university. During the fall of 1991, he was constantly harassed by Donald McEwen and Philip Howley. During November of that same year, Philip Howley beat Tommy to the point of leaving his face virtually unrecognizable. Unfortunately for Tommy, both Howley and McEwen had family members who could keep them out of getting into trouble. Howley was the son of a police officer and McEwen’s grandfather was a trustee of the university.

The campus security never reported Tommy’s beating to the local police department. The university officials also declined to provide Tommy’s parents with the incident report detailing what happened to him. This was after Tommy was found dead. On December 3rd, Nancy McMahon — part of the official staff of the university — gave the Burkett’s Tommy’s diver’s license. His license had been missing since his body was found at his home. McMahon claimed that a student had given it to her, but she wouldn’t divulge the identity of the student. It would come out later that Philip Howley was the one who gave her Tommy’s license.

An unidentified informant claims that Tommy was working as an undercover DEA agent. While blending in with the student body, he was tasked with uncovering drug-related activity taking place on campus. The informant also claimed that Tommy was killed by being beaten to death with a baseball bat, while phonebooks were used to lessen any bruising

Tommy’s death is still ruled a suicide. His parents have both passed while firmly believing that he was the victim of foul play. The DEA has denied all accusations and involvement in this case.