Victim's Friend May Have Witnessed 1989 Hit-And-Run

Russell Evans (KHQ)

On June 4th, 1989, thirteen-year-old Russell Evans was found lying in the street at 1:05 am in Spokane, Washington. It appeared that he was the victim of a hit-and-run accident. He was found by a woman named Sandy Ferris. Along with her friend, the two waited for the ambulance and paramedics to arrive while Evans was in critical condition. According to them, he was continuously calling out for someone named Brian. The paramedics arrived at 1:30 am and he was immediately taken to the hospital. In a devastating turn, Russell Evans died from his injuries a little after 9:00 am.

On the night before his death, he was at a park hanging out with his friend Aaron. At one point, Aaron got into a fight that Russell had tried to break up. The groups exchanged threats before Russell and Aaron left the park for the night. The two were at a friend’s house until Russell left at around midnight. Before leaving, he gave his dad a call to let him know that he would be walking home. Minutes after running into another friend, he was struck by a vehicle (according to the police). The impact was so powerful that it jolted him out of his shoes and propelled him 70 feet away from the car. This was corroborated by a forensic pathologist who surmised that Russell’s injuries were consistent with being hit in the back by a bumper.

According to information Russell’s parents were able to obtain, Russell was found way closer to his home (less than a couple of blocks). The scene also saw his shoes and shoelaces found separately downhill from the scene. There were also multiple pools of blood found in an area where the police said his body was nowhere near. Then his parents were able to see the police reports. Right away, they noticed that the police never actually marked the location of where Russell’s body was found. Sandy Ferris — the woman who found him in critical condition and called the police — had to help them find the approximate location of where she saw him. The family then brought in a second pathologist who determined that Russell was in an altercation before he died. There was bruising on his back that would not have come from being hit by a car.

Russell’s parents believe that the kids from the park found Russell while he was walking home and attacked him then. His parents also believe that there was a witness to this attack: Russell’s friend Brian. Sandy Ferris had seen a kid in white shorts running near the scene shortly before she came across Russell’s body. While Brian did acknowledge that he was wearing white shorts that night, he claimed that he was not with Russell at that time. Russell’s mom recalls learning that someone named Brian had called the hospital asking about Russell’s condition before she even arrived.

This case remains unsolved. Throughout the years, witnesses came forward to express that one of the teens from the park was boasting about killing Russell. However, the police have cleared all of the teens as suspects and insist that Russell was killed in a hit-and-run.