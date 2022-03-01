Opinion: Filtering Out the Crazy, the Intentional Interview Series #2

Steven Ing, MFT

Remember 1998's movie Rounders with Matt Damon? You're absolutely right, it is a classic and here's a classic line from it that provides unexpected illumination for people interested in the “Intentional Interview,” and how to increase awareness of mental health problems that could sabotage our efforts at having a great relationship:

“Listen, here's the thing. If you can't spot the sucker in your first half-hour at the table, then you are the sucker."

Yes, this is pretty mean language for a counselor to use, but there's a lesson here that applies to professional counselors as much as it does to romantics trying to raise the odds of success and that lesson is: epidemiology. Both groups are subject to serious bias that affects outcomes that matter.

Oh, if you thought epidemiology was only about epidemics and viruses and so on you could be forgiven in these times of pandemic. However, "epidemiology" also applies to mental health. There's a known rate of mental illness in the general population and known rates of each type of mental illness. You can look up the numbers for yourself with a simple online search at a variety of reputable sites like NIH, the National Institute of Mental Health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eo1gE_0eSdewgQ00
Source: Artem/Pexels

  • Alcoholism or, as we now call it, alcohol use disorder? 8% to 12.7%, so let's round to 10%. 
  • Other drug use disorders? About 4 million adults or 2% of the general population.
  • Serious problems with depression in a given year? 17 million adults or about 7% of all of us. 
  • Then there are anxiety disorders coming in at the tippy top at 40 million adults in a year or about 18%. 
  • Attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder? Another 17 million and again 7% of the general population.

There's a lot more, but you get the idea: Mental health problems are very common. Fortunately, they are also very responsive to treatment. The biggest problem is that most people don't get the treatment they need and, yes, that brings us to dating, which brings us to the “Intentional Interview.”

Now remember, when we're talking about mental illness that is diagnosed by a professional, we're talking about a condition that, to be diagnosed, must cause some impairment and usually, some distress. Let's focus on the impairment part because that will likely go to the heart of a person's capacity to enjoy an intimate relationship. To put it another way, impairment cripples our ability to give and receive love. Now, any of us can easily fall in love with someone who has, say, a drinking problem. But is that sort of a problem one with a high probability of successful outcomes in relationships? And, by success, we're not talking about the miserable couple who stay married. We're talking about lasting happiness. 

The way this works for psychotherapists of every flavor out there is that we all tend to get in a bubble of seeing the same problems over and over and we often fail to question that. The only way to burst that bubble is for all of us to develop an open mind to the science of epidemiology. Don’t worry, all you need is an awareness of the mental illnesses' prevalence, not a junior therapist badge. So if I, as a clinician, go for years without seeing a case of alcohol use disorder then I'm likely one of the suckers Dr. Matt Damon was referring to in the film Rounders.

article continues after advertisement

Likewise, another excruciating mental health problem that often destroys any chance of success in love is the personality disorder. There are 10 commonly recognized personality disorders and, collectively, they have a prevalence of 19% in the general population. That's right, all by themselves. That's in addition to the millions of other people suffering from mental health problems. Sometimes two or three problems overlap (we call this "comorbidity") and we'll have, say, a patient with borderline personality disorder who also has an eating disorder or a substance abuse problem or both.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rBpiy_0eSdewgQ00
Source: cottonbro/Pexels

The generally accepted rate of adult mental illness in the U.S. is roughly one out of every five people every year. Because mental illness has always been part of our collective experience this is no reason to panic—but it is a reason to exercise prudence as we audition and interview applicants for a leading role in our lives. Although co-morbidity is a fact, it is my belief that we under-report rather than over-report mental conditions. 

Over the last 30 years, my clients report that they wished they'd known these facts of life before signing on the dotted line of a marital relationship. It's not that the mentally ill are unlovable or that they deserve any sort of stigma. What is true is that although they feel a need for a boyfriend or a girlfriend, what they really need is a therapist. Our failure to recognize and embrace this is like asking a lover with a broken leg to run that 6K with you next month. They just can't do what you're looking for them to do—yet. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# sex# love

Comments / 0

Published by

I had a seriously messed up childhood. Like, mobster-father-shot-to-death-by-police messed up. Out of this beginning came a lifelong fascination with two questions: “Why do people do what they do?” and “How can all of us figure out how to move to what healthier families enjoy and how they get their needs for love met?” As a Marriage and Family Therapist for over 30 years, I work to help people figure out how they too can have healthy sexuality and intimacy by Managing Sexuality Intelligently™. I have literally written the book on human sexual needs, "We’re All Like This” (Second Edition 2020, Giant Publishing), with portions appearing in the 2nd edition of the McGraw-Hill textbook "Human Sexuality: Self, Society, and Culture," used in university-level human sexuality classes. My books, articles, and public presentations create conversations about human sexuality that are safe...but not too safe. My insights have led to a humane take on our beautiful human sexuality and how all the rest of us can have ridiculously happy lives (yes, and sex lives too!).

Reno, NV
240 followers

More from Steven Ing, MFT

Opinion: Philosophy of Love

In the unforgettably great film "Moonstruck," the incomparable Olympia Dukakis in her role as Rose Castorini checks in on her daughter Loretta (played by the iconic Cher) and how she's doing with her confusing love life.

Read full story

Opinion: Partnership vs. Adoption

Ever seen one of those older violent movies where the female love interest, beset in the parking lot by the bad guys, gets rescued by her boyfriend—who then gets his head bashed in by said bad guys while his girlfriend cries, screams, or quivers with fear? It's a well-worked trope, but it reflects and nurtures an idea about relationships that smart women will want to ditch—real fast.

Read full story

Opinion: Equity vs. Equality

In George Orwell’s allegorical novel Animal Farm, the animals conspire to take control of their farm from the uncaring humans. In the process, they attempt to avoid the typical horrible behavior of humans by making some rules. One of them, famously uttered by the pig Napoleon, changes what was formerly the final rule, “All animals are equal” to, “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” Is your relationship like this?

Read full story

Opinion: Relationships Are a Negotiation

Most of us here in America are not big fans of arranged marriages. But, if we can be honest, there's at least one benefit to the institution, and that is that those setting up the marriage understand that the relationship is the result of a negotiation.

Read full story

How to Get Men to Adopt New Thinking About Relationships

You've tried talking to him about your relationship...and he just got mad. You've tried talking about relationships in general...and he was so painfully and obviously bored to death. You've already given him the book that you knew would explain everything he needed to know about relationships...and it remains in mint condition, utterly untouched. You've tried dragging him to therapy ("Hard pass!"), listening to podcasts ("I don't do podcasts."), guilt-tripping all the way to Sunday's sermons on "God's Plan for Families"—and his head still hasn't stopped spinning around and around.

Read full story
13 comments

Never Date a Man Who... Isn't an Adult on the Inside

Remember that last guy? The one who actually and totally looked like a grown-up but actually and totally was not? You know, tall, dark, and handsome... and like a child on the inside? He was willing, able, and eager to have sex but what he really seemed to want was a mommy to take care of him.

Read full story
4 comments

Never Date a Man Who... Doesn't Have Any Real Friends

Note: Lots of mostly male (OK, exclusively male) readers decry what seems to them to be an abhorrent amount ofsexismin this series as evidenced by the titles' references todatingmen. Please know that the thoughts expressed here apply to anyone who dates anyone.

Read full story
134 comments

Never Date a Man Who... Can't Commit to an Abuse-Free Relationship

"Never date a man who can't commit to an abuse-free relationship." I know, I know, it sounds both like a no-brainer and a darn good idea, but if you look around you'll see a lot of abusive relationships and, believe me, you don't want one, and here’s why: Virtually every abused woman (or man) out there started with someone they thought was perfect and absolutely wonderful, right? And then the day came when the abuse started.

Read full story
1 comments

Never Date a Man Who... Isn't Into Equality

Eons ago, back in the '90s, I went to introduce my new girlfriend (standing way off) to a former girlfriend and I said, "Hey, I'd like you to meet my partner." The lower jaw on the former girlfriend literally dropped, making an O face (not the one indicating sexual satisfaction). Her normally very pretty blue eyes popped out of her head like a Nordic frog goddess. I'm just a guy so I don't pick up on a lot of social cues, but later I figured out, especially after seeing her sigh in relief at the sight of my future wife, that she'd been afraid I had finally figured out that I was gay and I was with a man. Hey, it was the '90s, there was still plenty of homophobia for everyone!

Read full story

Opinion: Never Date a Man Who...

OK, so that last boyfriend was a real pain. Good riddance to him but how to find one of the good ones? Reincarnation would be one way to do it. That is, we'd all know a lot better how to live our lives if we'd simply had more time and more experience. Well, in my counseling practice I've had the privilege of living thousands of lives and, like in the movie Groundhog Day, repetition alone has been enough to teach me more than a few broad brush strokes about dating, love, and happiness.

Read full story
26 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy