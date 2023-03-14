Celebrate Pi(e) Day With Us in Dallas

Photo by Steven Doyle

On March 12, 2009 your lawmakers passed a non-binding resolution (HRES 224) recognizing March 14, 2009 as National Pi Day. It is one of the more legit holidays we discuss here, and it is actually an homage to geeks everywhere who see the date as a reason to celebrate due to its mathematical implications. We say any reason to celebrate anything is just fine by us.

Since we are predominately about food we will suggest a few places to actually enjoy a pi(e) in Dallas.

A pie that haunts us whenever we drive past the West Village on McKinney is the coconut cream pie from Malai Kitchen. Delicious, but if you feel so inclined we snagged the recipe from owner Yasmin Wage to share with you today. Should you decide to make the pie, make two. Sharing is caring.

Here are a handful of pies we really love:

Photo by Steven Doyle

Coconut we dream of is from Del Frisco Double Eagle

Photo by Steven Doyle

Chocolate French Silk with a Pretzel Crust at Pie Emporium in Bishop Arts and Deep Ellu

Photo by Steven Doyle

Dive Coastal’s Key Lime Pie with a graham cracker, ginger snap and granola crust

Photo by Steven Doyle

Capital Grille supplies our fix of this marvelous coconut cream pie

Photo by Steven Doyle

Liberty Burger dishes out fine pie

Photo by Steven Doyle

Bisous Bisous on Mckinney offers these beautiful tarts (which qualify)

Photo by Steven Doyle

Texas Harvest Pie Company is a small, local family run bakery and cafe nestled in a tiny Texas town outside of Fort Worth. Step inside their little old house with the coziest little front porch and you’ll be transported to pie heaven. Their crust is magical; picture-perfect pies that many rave as their favorite pies in Dallas.

Photo by Steven Doyle

A small unassuming shop in a strip mall is the true hidden gem for pie lovers. Humble Pies is a simple place. One room with the day’s daily pies on the wall, Humbles’ pies are more classic than anything too out there. With almost 30 years in the restaurant industry, Dallas-native Sean Jett, joined alongside his wife Erin, highlights his family’s recipes and local Texas ingredients in the form of unpretentious, simple pies