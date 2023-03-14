Downtown Hawthorn Is a Fantastic Steakhouse & More

Photo by Steven Doyle

Located at the bottom floor of the AT&T building at 208 S Akard and attached directly to the massive Discovery District, Hawthorn Sushi, Steak and Seafood sprawls deep into its space offering just what its name implies with a sushi counter and open kitchen for steaks and seafood.

Owned by Richard Ellman who oversees the Adelphia Restaurant Group which owns Pakpao and El Bolero, and formerly Oak which has a leader in the Design District and refitted as Wits Steakhouse. Ellman is no stranger to running amazing restaurants opening Hawthorn with a degree of the necessary pageantry that swells with any Dallas steakhouse but has a degree of elegant charm that would surround a sushi bar.

Hawthorn is ideal for large groups out on the town with a menu featuring something for everyone, but intimate enough to host a first date.

Ordering at Hawthorn might be an undertaking with a vast menu that includes a cold Seafood Platter that features lobster, oysters, shrimp and crab, almost a must for any Dallas restaurant featuring expense account steaks but also offers fun firsts such as crab beignets, asparagus and portabella fries, and of course a full sushi menu that will be crowd pleasing.

You must order the best lobster mac and cheese available in the State.

The fresh seafood was innovative enough to include tantalizing items such as Seared Scallops with a smoked cauliflower foam and interesting Romanesco. The steaks also had crowd favorites such as a massive tomahawk which is definitely sharable.

The menu spawls on about clever pizzas and pastas rounding the ordering process to something you might want to consider a day in advance for good measure.

The bar was equally inviting and makes for a quick getaway for happy hour and offers delicious cocktails and wine selection. And more sushi.

Hawthorn also featured spritely service and attention to details which made Hawthorn perfect for that first date.