Dallas, TX

Downtown Hawthorn Is a Fantastic Steakhouse & More

Steven Doyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MFdNP_0lIZVm9y00
Photo bySteven Doyle

Located at the bottom floor of the AT&T building at 208 S Akard and attached directly to the massive Discovery District, Hawthorn Sushi, Steak and Seafood sprawls deep into its space offering just what its name implies with a sushi counter and open kitchen for steaks and seafood.

Owned by Richard Ellman who oversees the Adelphia Restaurant Group which owns Pakpao and El Bolero, and formerly Oak which has a leader in the Design District and refitted as Wits Steakhouse. Ellman is no stranger to running amazing restaurants opening Hawthorn with a degree of the necessary pageantry that swells with any Dallas steakhouse but has a degree of elegant charm that would surround a sushi bar.

Hawthorn is ideal for large groups out on the town with a menu featuring something for everyone, but intimate enough to host a first date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=084BWo_0lIZVm9y00
Photo bySteven Doyle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EdLCo_0lIZVm9y00
Photo bySteven Doyle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B8DiY_0lIZVm9y00
Photo bySteven Doyle

Ordering at Hawthorn might be an undertaking with a vast menu that includes a cold Seafood Platter that features lobster, oysters, shrimp and crab, almost a must for any Dallas restaurant featuring expense account steaks but also offers fun firsts such as crab beignets, asparagus and portabella fries, and of course a full sushi menu that will be crowd pleasing.

You must order the best lobster mac and cheese available in the State.

The fresh seafood was innovative enough to include tantalizing items such as Seared Scallops with a smoked cauliflower foam and interesting Romanesco. The steaks also had crowd favorites such as a massive tomahawk which is definitely sharable.

The menu spawls on about clever pizzas and pastas rounding the ordering process to something you might want to consider a day in advance for good measure.

The bar was equally inviting and makes for a quick getaway for happy hour and offers delicious cocktails and wine selection. And more sushi.

Hawthorn also featured spritely service and attention to details which made Hawthorn perfect for that first date.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Hawthorn# Downtown Dallas# Steakhouse# Sushi# What to do in Dallas

Comments / 0

Published by

CraveDFW is owned by Steven Doyle who has been on the Dallas food scene for 20+ years and has written for Food & Wine, USA Today, New York Times and other national publications. CraveDFW has been published for 15 years and is on the forefront of Dallas food and entertainment news.

Dallas, TX
1K followers

More from Steven Doyle

Dallas, TX

Terry Blacks BBQ Reigns Supreme

With roots hailing from Texas BBQ mecca, Lockhart, Texas, Terry Black’shas this amazing history in smoked meats which scream Texas. We had the fortune to speak to the Black twins recently, giving us some insight into what is being served in the fairly new 10,000 square feet digs located in Deep Ellum, in the heart of Dallas. Twin pit-master brothers Mark and Michael Black run operations will skills that transcend generations.

Read full story
4 comments
Dallas, TX

Check Out Taco y Vino

From brilliant minds sometimes comes restaurant concepts so simple it defies imagination. This one comes from Jimmy Contreras who formerly was a stalwart in the Dallas wine community. It was four years ago when Contreras opened Tacos & Vino, a Bishop Arts resto that is snugly fit into a tiny home and blends with the neighborhood perfectly.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Eat Irish Today in Dallas: Cannon's Corner

Built in 1922 and renovated in 2014, the building is appropriately known as Cannon’s Village after Cannon’s 5-Cent store became the anchor tenant in the 1950’s. Cannon’s Cornershowcases traditional Irish culture through a thoughtful food and beverage program. Owner Alan Kearney tells us, “It’s important to me to serve the community that surrounds us. Irish pubs are great back drops for all sports, and good conversation. We look forward to serving our new neighbors.”

Read full story

Short History of Tullamore Dew and Recipes with no Blarney

Tullamore Des is the quintessential Irish Whiskey. The origins of Tullamore D.E.W. date back to 1829, when a distillery was established in Tullamore by Michael Molloy. On his death, the distillery eventually passed to his nephew, Bernard Daly who later appointed Daniel E. Williams as the distillery's General Manager. Under Williams's watchful eye, the distillery expanded and prospered, launching the whiskey bearing his initials (D.E.W.), Tullamore D.E.W..

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Celebrate Pi(e) Day With Us in Dallas

On March 12, 2009 your lawmakers passed a non-binding resolution (HRES 224) recognizing March 14, 2009 as National Pi Day. It is one of the more legit holidays we discuss here, and it is actually an homage to geeks everywhere who see the date as a reason to celebrate due to its mathematical implications. We say any reason to celebrate anything is just fine by us.

Read full story
Frisco, TX

La Parisienne French Bistro to open in The Star at Frisco on Monday, March 13

La Parisienne French Bistro, the Parisian-inspired Bistro featuring French fare for lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, high tea service, housemade desserts and chic cocktails will open to the public on Monday, March 13 at The Star at Frisco at 6740 Winning Way, Suite 1000, Frisco, TX 75034.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Sweet Pop-Up Starts Today at Eataly Dallas

Get your sweet tooth ready! Eataly Dallas welcomes three Dallas sweet shops to each pop up in the marketplace for a week in March. Eataly Dallas is excited to partner with each local business to offer their sweet treats at Eataly, and new exclusive creations will be available.

Read full story

State Fair Food Mogul Abel Gonzales Serves up Texican Year 'Round

AG Texican Restaurant and Catering is the newest venture from the creative mind of Abel Gonzales. Featuring Tex-Mex and smoked meats the restaurant is located at 7101 Harry Hines Blvd., where it’s open for breakfast and lunch Monday-Saturday.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Jonathon's is Perfect for Gravy Everything

Separated by a small stretch of road Jonathon and Christine Erdeljac have set up their gravy kingdom in Oak Cliff where they reign as King and Queen of Gravy. Not a bad title if indeed you plan on selling plates of chicken fried steak and giant biscuits. And they do sell enough of these comforting dishes at both of their restaurants, Jonathon's and Jonathon's Diner.

Read full story
Mckinney, TX

Bob's Steakhouse for a Beautiful Bone-in Ribeye

Years before Bob's Steak and Chop Housewent location happy; we asked Bob what was up with the carrot. There was no crazy revelation, it dated back to his childhood where his mother made a version of this glazed carrot. Bob also mentioned it made sense, would you rather be a bone-in ribeye garnished with kale or some other green inedible, or a massive phallus-sized sweet carrot?

Read full story
1 comments
Plano, TX

Speakeasy Opens in Plano

Ryan Oruch, the chef and co-owner of Plano’s Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill, announced plans to open The Wilfred, a classic speakeasy, adjacent to his seafood restaurant in Lakeside Market at 4017 Preston Road, Suite 530, Plano.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Great Fried Chicken in Dallas

We love our fried chicken and have been seeking out the very best Dallas has to offer. We scoured the streets and found some with an ethnic twist, others are straight forward crispy fried and juicy.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Hankering for Seafood? We Do Too!

There is no doubt that the people at Crave enjoy great seafood, and what a marvelous time of year to enjoy delicious creatures from the sea. Although none of us are Catholic at Crave (more heathen than anything else), the Lenten season gives us great reason to jump on the wagon to good food. From briny oysters to sweet crabs of all sorts and so much more.

Read full story
5 comments
Dallas, TX

Re-Opening of the Porch on Henderson in Dallas

We're happy to announce the reopening of The Porch after an extensive refresh of the restaurant that has been a fixture of the Knox-Henderson neighborhood for more than a decade. The renovations, which closed the restaurant in January, bring a renewed energy with fully remodeled interiors and exterior upgrades, including a “beer garden” with pergola and porch swing, and—most importantly for Texas—a year-round air-conditioned and heated patio. (Yes, it’s dog-friendly, too!)

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Greenville Avenue Stalwart Blue Goose Shuttering

Peterson Management Group, the parent company of Blue Goose Cantina, announced today that it will be closing its original location, located at 2905 Greenville Avenue in Dallas, following its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration during the Pub Crawl/Block Party on Saturday, March 11, 2023, and closing blow-out the following weekend.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

A List of Refined Chef-Driven Burgers in Dallas

Dallas has no shortage of the delicacy that is a burger. What makes a perfect burger is the flavor of the beef, and the freshness of the bun, and the toppings. A burger should develop a nice sear to trap all the juices inside itself. Pressing a burger releases all of its flavors and makes the burger dry and ends up crumbling. The toppings are just as important as the cooking process. Using fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and onions helps bring a crisp texture and flavor depth that makes your burger scream fresh. Sure, bacon.

Read full story
Mckinney, TX

Hutchins BBQ is a Righteous Dude

We recently had a chance to check in and check out Hutchins BBQ located in McKinney and Frisco, Texas recently with some pretty positive results. In this world where BBQ can be an easy sell if you happen to have a smoker and stacks of meat, perhaps with a kitschy name or theme.

Read full story
3 comments
Dallas, TX

Let's Get Ready to Ramble!

Much-anticipated neighborhood restaurant Ramble Room, by Dallas restaurateur Jon Alexis, will open to the public Monday, March 6 in Snider Plaza at 6565 Hillcrest Ave, Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75205.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

A Very Happy Toulouse Brunch

Brunch magic. It’s not so much the food. Yes, I have a not-so-secret love affair with the egg, securing breakfast or brunch as a top favorite meal. But the conversations that take place at brunch are so much livelier than at dinner. Perhaps inhibitions drop after a night of revelry. Whatever the case may be, brunch is king.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy