Frisco, TX

La Parisienne French Bistro to open in The Star at Frisco on Monday, March 13

Steven Doyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OVEqa_0lINIwzP00
Photo bycraveDFW

La Parisienne French Bistro, the Parisian-inspired Bistro featuring French fare for lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, high tea service, housemade desserts and chic cocktails will open to the public on Monday, March 13 at The Star at Frisco at 6740 Winning Way, Suite 1000, Frisco, TX 75034.

La Parisienne was created by local resident Mondi Tag, a successful local attorney and a restaurant owner and operator for over 20 years. Tag was born and raised in Texas and was the first female franchisee owner/operator for Dickey’s BBQ in Dallas at the age of 19 along with her mother and subsequently Genghis Grill in Dallas.

Tag, who has been in and around the restaurant business for most of her life, says of La Parisienne, “One of my favorite places to travel is France. I love traveling to slow down from the everyday hustle and do as the French do - joie de vivre!”

With the restaurant’s welcoming and beautifully designed interior and patio, she says “ We designed the space in hopes that our guests will feel as if they are sitting in a chic bistro in Paris enjoying French food and desserts along with sipping on a cocktail, tea or coffee. All of our desserts are made fresh with our standout being the Mille Feuille pastry along with our hazelnut praline and eclairs in a variety of flavors but the food menu is also carefully prepared just as one might find in Paris.”

Executive Chef Ozzy Samano, born and raised in Texas and an El Centro College Culinary Studies graduate, has recently come on board. Chef Samano has vast experience working in some of the most well-known kitchens in the metroplex from Nick & Sam's Steakhouse, Bob’s steak house, opening the original East Hampton Sandwich Co., Hudson House, Drake's Hollywood, Lucky's Hot Chicken to most recently Dahlia Bar & Bistro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TZ3ei_0lINIwzP00
Photo bycraveDFW

Appetizers such as Jambon Cru Tomato Bruschetta with jambon cru and fresh tomatoes; Wild Escargot with absinthe butter, french herbs and roasted garlic in a puff pastry; Mondi’s Baked Brie with fig spread and warm pecans; Oysters on the Half Shell with citrus mignonette, horseradish and lemon; Local Burrata as well as Classic Steak Tartare with a quail egg and housemade potato chips are a perfect way to get into the French Bistro spirit!

Guests can expect entrees such as Coq Au Vin with chicken, porcini mushrooms, red onions and red wine; Vegetarian Bourguignon with mixed baby veggies, mixed baby potatoes; Steak Frites with sliced tenderloin, pomme frites, sauce bearnaise; Loup De Mer with potato soubise, sweet pepper and aigre-doux; Parisienne Burger with two patties, brie, arugula, mushrooms, aioli, pommes frites; French Dip served with a fresh baguette, shaved tenderloin, provolone cheese and au jus; and a French classic the Moules Marinières et Frites with marinières style steamed mussels with shallots, garlic, parsley and pommes frites.

Another highlight of the bistro are fresh house made French desserts range from a number of different options such as Classics with the Mille Feuille - layers of caramelized puff pastry, light vanilla cream; Infinity Pistachio with pistachio sponge, cremeux pistachio, pistachio ganache and three flavors of Eclairs; to Tarts including the likes of Fruit Tart, Citron Meringuee, and Banana Pecan with banana mousse, caramelized pecan, banana bread croutons.

Crépe & Waffles include the Normande Crépe with caramelized apples, flambéed and calvados;

Banana Foster Crepe with cinnamon, vanilla, caramelized bananas; the Triple Dose Crepe made with Nutella Chocolate, vanilla and coffee; Nutella Waffle with whipped cream; Caramelized Bananas Waffle cinnamon spiced with caramelized apples, whipped cream and Mixed Berries Waffle.

To pair, a robust Illy coffee and Tea Forté high tea program is also offered along with a cocktail program offering elegant French cocktails served in ornate glassware including the Parmida’s La Vie En Rose made with Ketel One Grapefruit and rose; The Boulevardier made with Elijah Craig Bourbon, Campari and Lo Fi Sweet Vermouth; French Connection with Dubouche Cognac and Luxardo Amaretto; Empress Josephine with Empress Gin & tonic; The Parisienne Old Fashion with Basil Hayden, Angostura bitters, orange slices, and black tea syrup; the Paris Romance with RumHaven, fruit juice, topped with bubbles, and many more.

High Tea service is available daily from opening through 6 pm for $55 per adult and $30 per child. Reservations are required 48 hours in advance.

The 4,325-square-foot space, designed by Mayavian Creative Studios, based in Dubai, features an elegant Parisian feel with Tiffany Blue accents, water features, 3D mural, chandeliers and lush greenery and florals throughout. The bistro offers seating for 120 inside and 44 on the patio. To add to the ambience, live music will be featured Tuesday, Friday and Saturday evenings and during Sunday brunch.

Tag says, “We are looking forward to La Parisienne being the perfect place to host baby showers, bridal showers, bachelorette parties, girls night, romantic dinners, tea parties or just a spot to grab late-night dessert and coffee.”

La Parisienne will open for lunch, dinner, happy hour and weekend brunch. Hours of operation will be Monday - Thursday 11 am - 9 pm, Friday 11 am - 10 pm, Saturday 9 am - 10 pm and Sunday 9 am - 8 pm.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# French Bistro# Frisco# THe Star# What to do in Frisco# Restaurant

Comments / 0

Published by

CraveDFW is owned by Steven Doyle who has been on the Dallas food scene for 20+ years and has written for Food & Wine, USA Today, New York Times and other national publications. CraveDFW has been published for 15 years and is on the forefront of Dallas food and entertainment news.

Dallas, TX
1K followers

More from Steven Doyle

Dallas, TX

Terry Blacks BBQ Reigns Supreme

With roots hailing from Texas BBQ mecca, Lockhart, Texas, Terry Black’shas this amazing history in smoked meats which scream Texas. We had the fortune to speak to the Black twins recently, giving us some insight into what is being served in the fairly new 10,000 square feet digs located in Deep Ellum, in the heart of Dallas. Twin pit-master brothers Mark and Michael Black run operations will skills that transcend generations.

Read full story
4 comments
Dallas, TX

Check Out Taco y Vino

From brilliant minds sometimes comes restaurant concepts so simple it defies imagination. This one comes from Jimmy Contreras who formerly was a stalwart in the Dallas wine community. It was four years ago when Contreras opened Tacos & Vino, a Bishop Arts resto that is snugly fit into a tiny home and blends with the neighborhood perfectly.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Eat Irish Today in Dallas: Cannon's Corner

Built in 1922 and renovated in 2014, the building is appropriately known as Cannon’s Village after Cannon’s 5-Cent store became the anchor tenant in the 1950’s. Cannon’s Cornershowcases traditional Irish culture through a thoughtful food and beverage program. Owner Alan Kearney tells us, “It’s important to me to serve the community that surrounds us. Irish pubs are great back drops for all sports, and good conversation. We look forward to serving our new neighbors.”

Read full story

Short History of Tullamore Dew and Recipes with no Blarney

Tullamore Des is the quintessential Irish Whiskey. The origins of Tullamore D.E.W. date back to 1829, when a distillery was established in Tullamore by Michael Molloy. On his death, the distillery eventually passed to his nephew, Bernard Daly who later appointed Daniel E. Williams as the distillery's General Manager. Under Williams's watchful eye, the distillery expanded and prospered, launching the whiskey bearing his initials (D.E.W.), Tullamore D.E.W..

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Celebrate Pi(e) Day With Us in Dallas

On March 12, 2009 your lawmakers passed a non-binding resolution (HRES 224) recognizing March 14, 2009 as National Pi Day. It is one of the more legit holidays we discuss here, and it is actually an homage to geeks everywhere who see the date as a reason to celebrate due to its mathematical implications. We say any reason to celebrate anything is just fine by us.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Downtown Hawthorn Is a Fantastic Steakhouse & More

Located at the bottom floor of the AT&T building at 208 S Akard and attached directly to the massive Discovery District, Hawthorn Sushi, Steak and Seafood sprawls deep into its space offering just what its name implies with a sushi counter and open kitchen for steaks and seafood.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Sweet Pop-Up Starts Today at Eataly Dallas

Get your sweet tooth ready! Eataly Dallas welcomes three Dallas sweet shops to each pop up in the marketplace for a week in March. Eataly Dallas is excited to partner with each local business to offer their sweet treats at Eataly, and new exclusive creations will be available.

Read full story

State Fair Food Mogul Abel Gonzales Serves up Texican Year 'Round

AG Texican Restaurant and Catering is the newest venture from the creative mind of Abel Gonzales. Featuring Tex-Mex and smoked meats the restaurant is located at 7101 Harry Hines Blvd., where it’s open for breakfast and lunch Monday-Saturday.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Jonathon's is Perfect for Gravy Everything

Separated by a small stretch of road Jonathon and Christine Erdeljac have set up their gravy kingdom in Oak Cliff where they reign as King and Queen of Gravy. Not a bad title if indeed you plan on selling plates of chicken fried steak and giant biscuits. And they do sell enough of these comforting dishes at both of their restaurants, Jonathon's and Jonathon's Diner.

Read full story
Mckinney, TX

Bob's Steakhouse for a Beautiful Bone-in Ribeye

Years before Bob's Steak and Chop Housewent location happy; we asked Bob what was up with the carrot. There was no crazy revelation, it dated back to his childhood where his mother made a version of this glazed carrot. Bob also mentioned it made sense, would you rather be a bone-in ribeye garnished with kale or some other green inedible, or a massive phallus-sized sweet carrot?

Read full story
1 comments
Plano, TX

Speakeasy Opens in Plano

Ryan Oruch, the chef and co-owner of Plano’s Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill, announced plans to open The Wilfred, a classic speakeasy, adjacent to his seafood restaurant in Lakeside Market at 4017 Preston Road, Suite 530, Plano.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Great Fried Chicken in Dallas

We love our fried chicken and have been seeking out the very best Dallas has to offer. We scoured the streets and found some with an ethnic twist, others are straight forward crispy fried and juicy.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Hankering for Seafood? We Do Too!

There is no doubt that the people at Crave enjoy great seafood, and what a marvelous time of year to enjoy delicious creatures from the sea. Although none of us are Catholic at Crave (more heathen than anything else), the Lenten season gives us great reason to jump on the wagon to good food. From briny oysters to sweet crabs of all sorts and so much more.

Read full story
5 comments
Dallas, TX

Re-Opening of the Porch on Henderson in Dallas

We're happy to announce the reopening of The Porch after an extensive refresh of the restaurant that has been a fixture of the Knox-Henderson neighborhood for more than a decade. The renovations, which closed the restaurant in January, bring a renewed energy with fully remodeled interiors and exterior upgrades, including a “beer garden” with pergola and porch swing, and—most importantly for Texas—a year-round air-conditioned and heated patio. (Yes, it’s dog-friendly, too!)

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Greenville Avenue Stalwart Blue Goose Shuttering

Peterson Management Group, the parent company of Blue Goose Cantina, announced today that it will be closing its original location, located at 2905 Greenville Avenue in Dallas, following its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration during the Pub Crawl/Block Party on Saturday, March 11, 2023, and closing blow-out the following weekend.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

A List of Refined Chef-Driven Burgers in Dallas

Dallas has no shortage of the delicacy that is a burger. What makes a perfect burger is the flavor of the beef, and the freshness of the bun, and the toppings. A burger should develop a nice sear to trap all the juices inside itself. Pressing a burger releases all of its flavors and makes the burger dry and ends up crumbling. The toppings are just as important as the cooking process. Using fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and onions helps bring a crisp texture and flavor depth that makes your burger scream fresh. Sure, bacon.

Read full story
Mckinney, TX

Hutchins BBQ is a Righteous Dude

We recently had a chance to check in and check out Hutchins BBQ located in McKinney and Frisco, Texas recently with some pretty positive results. In this world where BBQ can be an easy sell if you happen to have a smoker and stacks of meat, perhaps with a kitschy name or theme.

Read full story
3 comments
Dallas, TX

Let's Get Ready to Ramble!

Much-anticipated neighborhood restaurant Ramble Room, by Dallas restaurateur Jon Alexis, will open to the public Monday, March 6 in Snider Plaza at 6565 Hillcrest Ave, Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75205.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

A Very Happy Toulouse Brunch

Brunch magic. It’s not so much the food. Yes, I have a not-so-secret love affair with the egg, securing breakfast or brunch as a top favorite meal. But the conversations that take place at brunch are so much livelier than at dinner. Perhaps inhibitions drop after a night of revelry. Whatever the case may be, brunch is king.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy