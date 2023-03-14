La Parisienne French Bistro to open in The Star at Frisco on Monday, March 13

Photo by craveDFW

La Parisienne French Bistro, the Parisian-inspired Bistro featuring French fare for lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, high tea service, housemade desserts and chic cocktails will open to the public on Monday, March 13 at The Star at Frisco at 6740 Winning Way, Suite 1000, Frisco, TX 75034.

La Parisienne was created by local resident Mondi Tag, a successful local attorney and a restaurant owner and operator for over 20 years. Tag was born and raised in Texas and was the first female franchisee owner/operator for Dickey’s BBQ in Dallas at the age of 19 along with her mother and subsequently Genghis Grill in Dallas.

Tag, who has been in and around the restaurant business for most of her life, says of La Parisienne, “One of my favorite places to travel is France. I love traveling to slow down from the everyday hustle and do as the French do - joie de vivre!”

With the restaurant’s welcoming and beautifully designed interior and patio, she says “ We designed the space in hopes that our guests will feel as if they are sitting in a chic bistro in Paris enjoying French food and desserts along with sipping on a cocktail, tea or coffee. All of our desserts are made fresh with our standout being the Mille Feuille pastry along with our hazelnut praline and eclairs in a variety of flavors but the food menu is also carefully prepared just as one might find in Paris.”

Executive Chef Ozzy Samano, born and raised in Texas and an El Centro College Culinary Studies graduate, has recently come on board. Chef Samano has vast experience working in some of the most well-known kitchens in the metroplex from Nick & Sam's Steakhouse, Bob’s steak house, opening the original East Hampton Sandwich Co., Hudson House, Drake's Hollywood, Lucky's Hot Chicken to most recently Dahlia Bar & Bistro.

Photo by craveDFW

Appetizers such as Jambon Cru Tomato Bruschetta with jambon cru and fresh tomatoes; Wild Escargot with absinthe butter, french herbs and roasted garlic in a puff pastry; Mondi’s Baked Brie with fig spread and warm pecans; Oysters on the Half Shell with citrus mignonette, horseradish and lemon; Local Burrata as well as Classic Steak Tartare with a quail egg and housemade potato chips are a perfect way to get into the French Bistro spirit!

Guests can expect entrees such as Coq Au Vin with chicken, porcini mushrooms, red onions and red wine; Vegetarian Bourguignon with mixed baby veggies, mixed baby potatoes; Steak Frites with sliced tenderloin, pomme frites, sauce bearnaise; Loup De Mer with potato soubise, sweet pepper and aigre-doux; Parisienne Burger with two patties, brie, arugula, mushrooms, aioli, pommes frites; French Dip served with a fresh baguette, shaved tenderloin, provolone cheese and au jus; and a French classic the Moules Marinières et Frites with marinières style steamed mussels with shallots, garlic, parsley and pommes frites.

Another highlight of the bistro are fresh house made French desserts range from a number of different options such as Classics with the Mille Feuille - layers of caramelized puff pastry, light vanilla cream; Infinity Pistachio with pistachio sponge, cremeux pistachio, pistachio ganache and three flavors of Eclairs; to Tarts including the likes of Fruit Tart, Citron Meringuee, and Banana Pecan with banana mousse, caramelized pecan, banana bread croutons.

Crépe & Waffles include the Normande Crépe with caramelized apples, flambéed and calvados;

Banana Foster Crepe with cinnamon, vanilla, caramelized bananas; the Triple Dose Crepe made with Nutella Chocolate, vanilla and coffee; Nutella Waffle with whipped cream; Caramelized Bananas Waffle cinnamon spiced with caramelized apples, whipped cream and Mixed Berries Waffle.

To pair, a robust Illy coffee and Tea Forté high tea program is also offered along with a cocktail program offering elegant French cocktails served in ornate glassware including the Parmida’s La Vie En Rose made with Ketel One Grapefruit and rose; The Boulevardier made with Elijah Craig Bourbon, Campari and Lo Fi Sweet Vermouth; French Connection with Dubouche Cognac and Luxardo Amaretto; Empress Josephine with Empress Gin & tonic; The Parisienne Old Fashion with Basil Hayden, Angostura bitters, orange slices, and black tea syrup; the Paris Romance with RumHaven, fruit juice, topped with bubbles, and many more.

High Tea service is available daily from opening through 6 pm for $55 per adult and $30 per child. Reservations are required 48 hours in advance.

The 4,325-square-foot space, designed by Mayavian Creative Studios, based in Dubai, features an elegant Parisian feel with Tiffany Blue accents, water features, 3D mural, chandeliers and lush greenery and florals throughout. The bistro offers seating for 120 inside and 44 on the patio. To add to the ambience, live music will be featured Tuesday, Friday and Saturday evenings and during Sunday brunch.

Tag says, “We are looking forward to La Parisienne being the perfect place to host baby showers, bridal showers, bachelorette parties, girls night, romantic dinners, tea parties or just a spot to grab late-night dessert and coffee.”

La Parisienne will open for lunch, dinner, happy hour and weekend brunch. Hours of operation will be Monday - Thursday 11 am - 9 pm, Friday 11 am - 10 pm, Saturday 9 am - 10 pm and Sunday 9 am - 8 pm.