Sweet Pop-Up Starts Today at Eataly Dallas

Photo by craveDFW

Get your sweet tooth ready! Eataly Dallas welcomes three Dallas sweet shops to each pop up in the marketplace for a week in March. Eataly Dallas is excited to partner with each local business to offer their sweet treats at Eataly, and new exclusive creations will be available.

The partnership kicks off with Emporium Pies on March 13 - March 19. These pies will be here just in time to celebrate Pi Day. Emporium Pies will have a few of their most popular pies available, including Drunken Nut (Bourbon Pecan), Blue Steel (Blueberry), and Lord of the Pies (Chocolate). A brand-new pie is being created in collaboration with Emporium Pies and Eataly’s pastry chefs, inspired by Eataly’s beloved Tiramisu della Nonna. All pies will be available by the slice and whole.

Next, the marketplace will be taken over by Dude, Sweet Chocolate from March 20 - March 26. Dude, Sweet Chocolate will have a selection of five all-new products created exclusively for this week and only available at Eataly Dallas from the creative mind of Dude, Sweets own Katherine Clapner.

For the final week, Joy Macarons are coming to Eataly Dallas from March 27 - April 2. Joy Macarons’ entire slate of artisanal macarons will be available individually and in packs. Macarons are food of the gods! Light and airy, just waiting to melt in your mouth.

If you have not checked out Eataly Dallas as of yet, it is similar to the version in Vegas and New York but with a Texas spin on delicious everything Italian.