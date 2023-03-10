Bob's Steakhouse for a Beautiful Bone-in Ribeye

Photo by Steven Doyle

by Steven Doyle

Years before Bob's Steak and Chop House went location happy; we asked Bob what was up with the carrot. There was no crazy revelation, it dated back to his childhood where his mother made a version of this glazed carrot. Bob also mentioned it made sense, would you rather be a bone-in ribeye garnished with kale or some other green inedible, or a massive phallus-sized sweet carrot?

Owner Bob Sambol is to open another Bob’s Steak and Chop House in the 2,200-acre District 121 development on the northeast corner of Highway 121 and Alma Rd in McKinney. The restaurant will share the same menu, the same beverage program — and the same Bob — as the Lemmon Ave. restaurant. The 7,600-square-foot space will also incorporate a swanky cigar lounge.

“I’ll be there when I’m not at the Dallas location,” Sambol said. “We’ve been working on this deal for a long time.” The new Bob’s location is slated to open in April, 2023.

Photo by Steven Doyle

All is good at Bob's today and he seems very comfortable in his role as owner and mascot for the famed restaurant. The steakhouse is very old school, serving up slabs of beef, chops, and one particularly delicious surf and turf. Sides are what you might expect from that old school, a baker, mash or fried potatoes with plenty of gravy. The latter is crazy good, the others are what you might expect and satisfying.

The wedge salad is superior to others in its class and could be turned into a meal unto itself. The blue cheese is enough to feed a small family and totally worth ordering.

Photo by Steven Doyle

The bone-in ribeye is a massive, delectable haunch of beef that is to be undertaken only by those who appreciate such a beast. It could be made into several meals, and that might be encouraged if you want to stick around for a slice of key lime pie. We always do, because it is key lime pie, but first we make haste to the bone-in ribeye.