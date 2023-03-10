Hankering for Seafood? We Do Too!

Photo by Steven Doyle

by Steven Doyle

There is no doubt that the people at Crave enjoy great seafood, and what a marvelous time of year to enjoy delicious creatures from the sea. Although none of us are Catholic at Crave (more heathen than anything else), the Lenten season gives us great reason to jump on the wagon to good food. From briny oysters to sweet crabs of all sorts and so much more.

With a great craving today for seafood we wish to reminisce over nine great dishes we have had recently that involved seafood. Indulge us.

Photo by Steven Doyle

Montlake Cut is one of Nick Badovinus’ growing cull of restaurants that will wow you, along with this appetizer of King Crab

Photo by Steven Doyle

Malai Kitchen Shrimp Pad Thai Shrimp.

Photo by Steven Doyle

Bilboquet Crab and Avocado Salad

mg src="https://i0.wp.com/cravedfw.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/dive.jpg?resize=500%2C529&ssl=1" style="width:100%;border-radius:10px;margin-top:0" data-caption="" data-credit="Steven Doyle" data-externalurl=""/>

Photo bySteven Doyle

Photo by Steven Doyle

Migas done right for brunch at Lover’s Seafood .

Photo by Steven Doyle

The burger is insane and unlike one you will find in Dallas. I call it surf and turf (beef and luscious shrimp), they call the burger The Yacht Club. TJ’s Seafood Market

Photo by Steven Doyle

Anything at Shell Shack is marvelous, but we enjoy the spicy Dungeness crabs and crab stuffed tater tots.

Photo by Steven Doyle

We are deep up in crawfish season and in Oak Cliff you can find them spicy at Sunset Crab Shack.

Photo by Steven Doyle

In Addison try out the best crawfish around. Nate's was the first to bring crawfish commercially to Dallas.

There are plenty of fantastic seafood spots in Dallas, you just need to look around. Or, keep an eye on our pages and we will fill you in!