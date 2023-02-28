Greenville Avenue Stalwart Blue Goose Shuttering

Photo by Steven Doyle

Peterson Management Group, the parent company of Blue Goose Cantina, announced today that it will be closing its original location, located at 2905 Greenville Avenue in Dallas, following its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration during the Pub Crawl/Block Party on Saturday, March 11, 2023, and closing blow-out the following weekend.

The Greenville doors to the iconic Tex-Mex favorite will shutter on March 19. The family-owned and operated restaurant will seek a new location in the Greenville Avenue/East Dallas area while also focusing on continued growth in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, including the soon-to-be-opened Grand Prairie location, the eighth in its Gaggle.

Recently, the Greenville Avenue building was purchased from long-time owners Fred Reisberg Investments Ltd. After negotiations, Peterson Management Group was unable to reach an agreement for lease renewal with the new owner.

“It has been our pleasure to serve neighbors at our Greenville Avenue location for the past 39 years,” says Nick Peterson, CEO of Peterson Management Group. “There have been countless memories created by neighbors who have visited since my dad, Bob Peterson, and Scott Holyfield opened Blue Goose in 1984. Everything from date nights, family outings and after-work happy hours have been created here. We are appreciative of the Fred Reisberg Family Trust, and the valuable relationships we have made through the decades.”

The closing of the Greenville Avenue location will be a fiesta of great memories. Beginning March 13, Blue Goose will be celebrating the nearly 40 years of excellence. Blue Goose will encourage all who have made memories, friends, spouses and suspect first dates, to celebrate at Blue Goose on Lower Greenville, one last time…until the next time!!

All employees will be offered positions at other Blue Goose Cantina locations and at Aw Shucks, the sister restaurant chain at Peterson Management Group.

Peterson further adds, “Blue Goose is growing, including our new Grand Prairie location, which will be our largest location in North Texas. And, we’re equally excited about the possibility of a new Greenville Avenue area location in Dallas. There’s so much to celebrate!”

Established in 1984, Blue Goose Cantina brings together fantastic made-from-scratch Mexican food, legendary cocktails, top-notch service, a fun atmosphere, and a kick-ass attitude. A division of Peterson Management Group, a family-owned and operated restaurant management company, Blue Goose currently has seven North Texas locations with an additional location opening in Grand Prairie in early 2023.