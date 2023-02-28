Dallas, TX

A List of Refined Chef-Driven Burgers in Dallas

Steven Doyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yfn8z_0l2k514p00
Photo bySteven Doyle

by Steven Doyle

Dallas has no shortage of the delicacy that is a burger.  What makes a perfect burger is the flavor of the beef, and the freshness of the bun, and the toppings. A burger should develop a nice sear to trap all the juices inside itself. Pressing a burger releases all of its flavors and makes the burger dry and ends up crumbling. The toppings are just as important as the cooking process. Using fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and onions helps bring a crisp texture and flavor depth that makes your burger scream fresh. Sure, bacon.

To add more depth a spread or sauce needs to compliment the other toppings without making the burger too messy or all you have is excessive use of napkins. Innovative burger toppings just make the flavor depth more interesting you just need to keep them in check because there is such a thing as “too much of a good thing.”

Today we examine Dallas restaurants that create a fantastic burgers. These are all mostly chef-driven and not from one of our favorite burger joints which the city has plenty of.

The list is in no order except the first one is definitely our favorite. Feel free to reach out and try these burgers and tell us your favorite fancy chef burger!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oSMUv_0l2k514p00
Photo bySteven Doyle

Knife: Two-time Top Chef John Tesar is the last word in burgers in Dallas, he is also behind the Knife Burger locations popping up – soon in Fort Worth. Here you may taste the burger of his childhood, the Magic. Tesar began his cooking career plating lettuce and tomato on burgers at Magic’s Pub in Southampton Beach, New York where the Magic began. It was a great time for him.

“We had it all. There was rock and roll, beer and pretty girls. And we would work at night and surf all day,” reminisced Tesar about his first cooking position. The burger is sandwiched between an English muffin and has a unique bite and flavor like no other. There are plenty of other favorites and there are no wrong choices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J2os8_0l2k514p00
Photo bySteven Doyle

Stock and Barrel: Jon Steven’s grill in Oak Cliff hosts many fine plates on an ever-rotating menu of freshness, but none speak to us more loudly that his burger. This burger is laden with fresh tomato jam, house-cured bacon and cheddar. Simple in execution using fine ingredients creating a classic burger kicked up to a level only this chef could create.

The burger is served with hand-cut russet potatoes that are thin and crispy and has their own aioli on the side. This is exactly what a chef-made burger should be, and definitely tops our list of favorites in a city that holds dear to this sandwich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IHn3Q_0l2k514p00
Photo bySteven Doyle

TJ’s Seafood Market: This can’t be right, or can it? A class local seafood shop in Dallas with a great burger? Look for a hand-formed brisket short rib patty, Whistlepig maple bacon, white cheddar, onion jam, a house-made pickle and more fixings. For a few extra shekels, you may add a smattering of very large grilled shrimp to complete the burger. Thurston Howell would approve.

The patty is juiced and tastes of fresh grilled meat, as it should. The bun is exciting and does a decent enough job of holding the ingredients together. A Herculean task. The added shrimp smack of the grill and are crisp and taste of a sweet salted breeze coming off the Cape. All this and served with a side of freshly cooked Old Bay seasoned chips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mCo3d_0l2k514p00
Photo bySteven Doyle

Boulevardier: We are guessing Oak Cliff is now a burger Meccas, and Boulevardier knows meat. Cheffed by partner Nathan Tate, a burger whiz in his own right, the burger is made with a half-pound of grass-fed beef, house bacon, Gruyere cheese and caramelized onions. It will be difficult to ignore the rest of the menu, but you may always order oysters as a starter and one of the sublime cocktails or well-curated brews. Go a little crazy and ask for bone marrow on top of the burger!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1djBvn_0l2k514p00
Photo bySteven Doyle

Up One Knox: Truly a gentleman’s burger made lovingly by their chef, this burger will trip your lights. The restaurant is literally open all day including breakfast, so there are plenty of opportunities for this burger made with the legendary 44 Farms beef, a Duroc-onion compote (oh my), cheddar and house-made pickles for the win. Duroc is an amazing breed of old-school pig that is bred to be extra tasty. Luxuriate with a burger and a side of caviar with a martini!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6oy3_0l2k514p00
Photo bySteven Doyle

Parigi: We have recently discussed Parigi for their delicious and fun brunch where the scene is seen and the diners dine. We discussed the joys of that brunch but also slipped in a burger unbeknownst to our readers. It has some major wow factor as owner-chef Janice sources everything local and everything fresh. Consider this burger which changes daily, but you may create your own version by merely looking for key ingredients on the menu. How about we design one now? A great beef patty medium rare with their award-winning Caesar salad (with Reggiano shavings), bacon and heirloom tomatoes. Sound good? Order that, but we would also add jalapenos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QOwK0_0l2k514p00
Photo bySteven Doyle

Hillside Tavern: An East Dallas wunderkind serving amazing food and wine. Amazing steaks, burgers and delicious fries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LaXxj_0l2k514p00
Photo bySteven Doyle

Lounge Here: This is an amazing chef-driven hide-a-way that looks more bar than a restaurant. But the food is stellar with chefs that have worked for some of the finest restaurants in the country. That said... crazy good burger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TSMcw_0l2k514p00
Photo bySteven Doyle

Town Hearth: Owned by a fellow that had previously owned a burger shack that was hands down the best burger in Dallas. He owns a slew of restaurants including this upscale steakhouse that happens to serve one amazing, and very expensive burger: the Tillamook.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dallas# Chef# Restaurants# Burger# What to do in Dallas

Comments / 0

Published by

CraveDFW is owned by Steven Doyle who has been on the Dallas food scene for 20+ years and has written for Food & Wine, USA Today, New York Times and other national publications. CraveDFW has been published for 15 years and is on the forefront of Dallas food and entertainment news.

Dallas, TX
1K followers

More from Steven Doyle

Dallas, TX

Greenville Avenue Stalwart Blue Goose Shuttering

Peterson Management Group, the parent company of Blue Goose Cantina, announced today that it will be closing its original location, located at 2905 Greenville Avenue in Dallas, following its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration during the Pub Crawl/Block Party on Saturday, March 11, 2023, and closing blow-out the following weekend.

Read full story
Mckinney, TX

Hutchins BBQ is a Righteous Dude

We recently had a chance to check in and check out Hutchins BBQ located in McKinney and Frisco, Texas recently with some pretty positive results. In this world where BBQ can be an easy sell if you happen to have a smoker and stacks of meat, perhaps with a kitschy name or theme.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Let's Get Ready to Ramble!

Much-anticipated neighborhood restaurant Ramble Room, by Dallas restaurateur Jon Alexis, will open to the public Monday, March 6 in Snider Plaza at 6565 Hillcrest Ave, Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75205.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

A Very Happy Toulouse Brunch

Brunch magic. It’s not so much the food. Yes, I have a not-so-secret love affair with the egg, securing breakfast or brunch as a top favorite meal. But the conversations that take place at brunch are so much livelier than at dinner. Perhaps inhibitions drop after a night of revelry. Whatever the case may be, brunch is king.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Table-side Desserts to Light Your Fancy

No one enjoys table-side service as much as yours truly. A discussion about this subject last evening it made me think of not just service, but table-side desserts in the Dallas area. We know where to find saganakiand a big wheel of cheese set on fire much to our amazement, but where are the sweets?

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Knife Dallas Offers a Crazy Good Brunch

Knife Steakhouse, located at The Highland Dallas, has relaunched its weekend brunch menu. Available now every Saturday and Sunday, Chef John Tesar’s steakhouse offers a distinct Tesar twist on classic brunch favorites, as well as a sampling of beloved menu items from the lunch and dinner menu.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dunston's is Still a Dallas Best Kept Beef Secret

Probably not a week goes by that a reader asks where to find a good haunch of beef. We invariably tell them one of the many steakhouses across the Dallas skyline depending on where they live. We love Nick and Sam’s. It could be that they pass out caviar like it was candy, and sincerely… isn’t it? We also love Pappas Brothers in all their wine goodness.

Read full story
7 comments
Dallas, TX

We Rate the Fast-Food Fish Sandwich

For those that follow along on social media, I have been spending my off hours hitting up fast food haunts swimming for the best in fish sandwiches. This goes along with our 40-day theme of seafood during the Lent season but also gives us an excuse to over-enjoy our favorite type of food. Anything that swims or crawls across the ocean floor is fair game.

Read full story
30 comments
Dallas, TX

Nate's is a Solid Spicy Dallas Tradition

Nathan Peck, owner of Nate’s Seafood and Steakhouse in Addison, opened his doors in 1988 after working in Houston haunts such as including Landry’s Seafood, Willie G’s, and the Magnolia Bar and Grill. Known by many as Seafood Nate, this chef-owner is of proud tradition and considers fare as authentic as we might find it in landlocked Dallas.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Best Chicken Fried Steaks in Fort Worth

As we stroll the State of Texas for Chicken Fried Steaks, we enter into Tarrant County to see what they have cooking for us today. Lucile's: Lucile is open 7-days a week serving up fine country-style foods including this enormous chicken fried steak. Enjoy!

Read full story
16 comments
Mesquite, TX

Shell Shack for all your Seafood Desires

Seafood Shackon Webbs Chapel very near Forest Lane has been a long tradition for lunch, with big flavors that are fairly easy on the wallet, and especially handy to dine during Lent. Or check out the newer, prettier version located on Northwest Highway and Marsh Lane and in Mesquite. The latter offers a full bar, an airy patio, and many more seats.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Great Chicken Fried Steaks in Dallas

Chicken fried Steak is on our mind most often and we are always on the hunt for the next big CFS find in Dallas. We may have bypassed (see what we did there) your favorite but that is OK, make mention of your dining destination in the comments for inclusion!

Read full story
3 comments
Dallas, TX

Statler Dallas Closes Primos to make way for new Steakhouse

Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge at The Statler in Downtown Dallas shuttered its doors as of Sunday, Feb. 19. But the team at Refined Hospitality Concepts has big plans for the luxurious dining space it leaves behind. Work is currently underway to reinvent the space as LVI. The downtown steakhouse is slated to open in May.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Best Wings in Dallas

Wings are definitely the perennial fiery bar snack that can be shared by the basket, or devoured solo for a quick meal taken with a very cold beer or a soothing pinot noir. Dallas has their share of good examples that will tantalize.

Read full story
5 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Olivella’s Pizza & Wine in Fort Worth Completes Expansion

Olivella’s Pizza & Wine, the critically acclaimed Roman and Neapolitan-style pizza kitchen, has completed a 1,200-square-foot expansion of its existing space located “on the bricks” at 4910 Camp Bowie in Fort Worth. Its ‘new’ 3,000-square-foot space now offers a full-service dine-in experience that can seat up to 70 guests, a full bar, a sommelier-curated wine list, daily food and drink specials, and online ordering.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Deli News Makes a Colossal Onion Burger, and More!

Dallas has very few real deli options, but one super reliable source for big pastrami sandwiches, kosher dills, great breakfasts, and the best matzo ball soup in Dallas comes from Deli News located in North Dallas.

Read full story
Strawn, TX

The Best Chicken Fried Steak in Texas

We want to pay homage to what we consider the best Chicken Fried Steak in Texas. Unlike most steaks of this nature, it isn't deep-fried, but rather pan-fried exactly the way early settlers would have made them.

Read full story
14 comments
Dallas, TX

Sandwiches in Dallas to Satisfy the Hangries

There is little to make a sandwich wonderful other than fantastic bread, well-thought-out seasonings and spreads, and a filling that should be unsurpassed. When deciding on a list of our favorites it seemed a more daunting task than originally thought. So much more came to mind as the list was settled.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Ten Meaty Ideas in Dallas

Dallas is steeped up in plenty of steakhouses and barbecue joints and is what might endear most of us to this city. Even our vegan friends make pretend kabobs and chicken fried steaks because that is a thing.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy