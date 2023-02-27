Let's Get Ready to Ramble!

Dallas, TX

Much-anticipated neighborhood restaurant Ramble Room, by Dallas restaurateur Jon Alexis, will open to the public Monday, March 6 in Snider Plaza at 6565 Hillcrest Ave, Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75205.

The new concept is located on the south end of Snider Plaza. Ramble Room features classic American cuisine with drinks and dinner seven days a week. Happy hour, lunch and brunch will debut later in the Spring.

Ramble Room is Jon Alexis’ 4th concept, and the 2nd from his new hospitality group Imperial Fizz. Escondido Tex-Mex opened in November and instantly became a neighborhood hotspot as both a Preston Hollow restaurant and bar scene.  

Ramble Room represents another shift away from just seafood for Alexis after TJ’s Seafood and Malibu Poke established him as Dallas premier fishmonger. While Ramble Room does feature several seafood dishes, the menu offers everyday American classic dishes ranging from sandwiches & salads…to steaks & chops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RFtgj_0l1KXCOL00
Photo byRamble Room

FOOD MENU

Ramble Room boasts “A Taste For The Classic.” Like Escondido, Ramble Room’s menu was developed by Imperial Fizz Culinary Director / Partner Stan Rodrigues. Rodrigues cut his teeth in Danny Meyer’s legendary Union Square Hospitality Group. For over a decade, Chef Stan has been a culinary corporate leader at Nick & Sam’s, Frontburner (Sixty Vines, Whiskey Cake), Harwood (St Anne, Te Deseo) and Flavorhook (Neighborhood Services, National Anthem).

Appetizer highlights include a Warm Ricotta Dip with truffle honey and toast; beef & pork Swedish Meatballs made served with brown gravy; shareable French Onion Dip which can be topped with caviar that comes with housemade porcini chips; and Caesar Brussels combining two craveable flavors. 

Housemade pastas include Three Mushroom Fettuccine with lemon, white wine, herbed bread crumbs; Italian Sausage Rigatoni with kale and parmesan and the Parpadelle with bolognese and ricotta.

While the lunch menu will introduce even more sandwiches, Ramble Room will feature several at dinner. An early star is the House Made Corned Beef Reuben on Marble Rye and a Plaza Burger made with 7 oz premium burger (Custom Meats - Lovers Lane), featuring gruyere, au poivre sauce, & crispy onions on a brioche bun.

Salads play a big part at Ramble Room with a Tomato Burrata featuring arugula & warm croutons, a classic Wedge, and a Fried Chicken Spinach Salad tossed in buttermilk dressing among the highlights. As with sandwiches, even more salads add to the eventual lunch options.

Ramble Room will also offer Steaks and Chops: a 12 oz NY Strip Steak Frite,  Double-Cut Lamb Chops with chimichurri fingerlings, and a Panko Fried Bone-In Pork Milanese.   

In addition to Brick Chicken with broccolini and “hen jus”; Ramble Room features a curated seafood selection, which makes sense given Alexis’ longtime ownership of award-winning TJ’s Seafood Market. A white balsamic ponzu brightens a Tuna Tartare with wonton chips. Grilled Salmon cheesy grits with apple cider butter over cheesy grits; and Seared Center-Cut Ahi Tuna comes soy marinated with wasabi mashed potatoes, veggie stir fry, pickled ginger and sesame. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HZbU3_0l1KXCOL00
Photo byRamble Room

BAR MENU

Featuring a stunning “horseshoe” bar covered in leathered-marble, Ramble Room features a list of classic and creative cocktails. The martini menu features “Tito’s On Tap” which comes out at 38 degrees. “These martinis should make your teeth chatter,” warns Alexis, who couldn’t help but put his martini preference on the menu, the classic Vesper. Olive lovers will enjoy the Filthy featuring tons of brine and bacon & bleu hand-stuffed olives. Other cocktail highlights include a Midtown, which is spirit forward yet smooth rye cocktail, The White Lotus which Alexis calls “a seductive resort punch” and a Ranchrita that Alexis describes “as if a ranch water and skinny marg had a delicious baby” featuring socorro blanco, lime, jalisco orange and Richards sparkling rainwater.

Ramble Room also features a near 50 bottle wine list with sub $50 values as well as big bottle splurges. 

THE SPACE

Alexis obsessed over every detail. The gas lanterns on craftsman plaster walls provide a warm ambiance. Guests can sink into custom built black leather booths and love seats throughout the modern space. A residential-inspired spiral staircase not only hides the wine collection, but leads up to a mezzanine (available for large parties and guests hosting private events) with a dramatic view across the dining room to the 20’ floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Noise dampening acoustical tile hidden in the beamed ceilings allows guests to hold a conversation in a packed house. TVs are hidden in the bar shelving to allow fans to keep an eye on the game. Guests can also watch all the action in the open kitchen. The pergola-covered patio features string lights, plants and a fireplace. The bathrooms even have special amenities that Alexis suggests remind diners that every detail of the experience was considered.

Whether guests are celebrating a special occasion, grabbing a weeknight dinner with the family or going out for a date night, the restaurant is a comfortable space.

The two-story, 4,500 square foot space offers seating for 75 in the main dining room and 50 seats on the spacious patio

Ramble Room Hilltop Plaza (South End Of Snider Plaza) 6565 Hillcrest Ave, Suite 150 Dallas

214-620-0385 www.rambleroomdallas.com

