Dallas, TX

A Very Happy Toulouse Brunch

Steven Doyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j06a3_0kylZRFk00
Photo bySteven Doyle

Brunch magic. It’s not so much the food. Yes, I have a not-so-secret love affair with the egg, securing breakfast or brunch as a top favorite meal. But the conversations that take place at brunch are so much livelier than at dinner. Perhaps inhibitions drop after a night of revelry. Whatever the case may be, brunch is king. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NjvTL_0kylZRFk00
Photo bySteven Doyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p9Oxi_0kylZRFk00
beignetsPhoto bySteven Doyle

This past weekend I met with my usual brunch crowd and we settled in on Toulouse. I am very familiar with the country French-style bistro on Knox in Dallas, and have dined there many times in the past. I am particularly fond of the mussels. If you enjoy your mussels you are in luck, Toulouse offers mussels prepared in five different ways including their homage to Marc Cassel’s Green Room style which is comprised of Jalapeño, Ginger, Shiitake Mushrooms, Champagne, and Garlic. At one time there were at least six or seven local restaurants making the mussels in this fashion, now I can only think of a few. But they are worth ordering, the broth is incredible.

Also on the menu are frog legs and escargot. I am spotting escargot more and more on menus around town, and that is a good thing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mqnNR_0kylZRFk00
Photo bySteven Doyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HZYLX_0kylZRFk00
Photo bySteven Doyle

But this is brunch. Scanning the menu the table quickly agreed that whatever we would order we certainly must begin with the New Orleans-style beignets that come dusted with the required dusting of confectioners sugar and a side of a cappuccino sauce. The bowl of beignets seemed unending with a hearty seven-count of the large, light, and puffy fried balls.

Typically the group will confer aloud so as not to order anything similar. We like to share. But on this day we didn’t coordinate and almost all ordered a version of eggs Benedict. I know I did. Enter the Crab Florentine with a Sauce Choron. Not familiar with a Choron? Think hollandaise with a tomato puree which worked well as it is typically served with fish. The sauce was silky and buttery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TjFts_0kylZRFk00
steak tartarePhoto bySteven Doyle

One tablemate ordered a bit differently and went for the steak tartare. Great choice for those watching carbs. I peeked at the dish and minutes later it was gone, so we must assume it was particularly delicious.

The meal continued with a vapid conversation bouncing between the adventures of the previous evening. It’s what goes so well with brunch.

Toulouse 3314 Knox St, Dallas(214) 520-8999

CraveDFW is owned by Steven Doyle who has been on the Dallas food scene for 20+ years and has written for Food & Wine, USA Today, New York Times and other national publications. CraveDFW has been published for 15 years and is on the forefront of Dallas food and entertainment news.

