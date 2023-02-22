Best Chicken Fried Steaks in Fort Worth

Photo by Steven Doyle

As we stroll the State of Texas for Chicken Fried Steaks, we enter into Tarrant County to see what they have cooking for us today.

Lucile's: Lucile is open 7-days a week serving up fine country-style foods including this enormous chicken fried steak. Enjoy!

Raven’s Grille : This rates high on our hit list for CFS in DFW. The tiny clubhouse at the Texas Star Golf Course in Euless hosts one of the better chicken fried steaks around. The steak is so large it literally hangs off the plate. At $8.95 this is a bargain that could be tackled by a pair of willing souls.

Fred’s Cafe: Fort Worth is deserving of a drive from anywhere in the DFW area. Try their massive CFS made with patented sourdough batter smothered with plenty of cream gravy.

Cat City Grill : A huge chicken fried steak with a light breading and pepper gravy just like mom made.

Reata : Possibly the priciest, but well worth it, the Reata offers a chicken fried steak that is pan fried (not found in too many restaurants these days) and has this delicious crispy beef flavor that you are looking for.

Ranchman’s Cafe : The steakhouse made famous in Ponder, TX makes a perfect Chicken Fried Steak. These people have been featured on the Food Network, and here on Crave. Never fear, the gravy is served in a punch bowl on the side for good measure.

