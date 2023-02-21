Mesquite, TX

Shell Shack for all your Seafood Desires

Steven Doyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SKhW3_0kv3IMYy00
Photo bySteven Doyle

Seafood Shack on Webbs Chapel very near Forest Lane has been a long tradition for lunch, with big flavors that are fairly easy on the wallet, and especially handy to dine during Lent. Or check out the newer, prettier version located on Northwest Highway and Marsh Lane and in Mesquite. The latter offers a full bar, an airy patio, and many more seats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OY6Xh_0kv3IMYy00
Photo bySteven Doyle

Seafood Shack has a bent towards the Hispanic, but you will also find a bit of Cajun in the mix. Boiling pots with spicy sauces added to seafood, gumbo, and more make for great dining.

The Oyster Po Boy is also extremely flavorful. The Gumbo has a great color, and the flavor is OK, but it doesn’t seem they spent much time on a roux. Or they thinned it out so much that you miss out on that rich flavor. The seafood mixed into the soup is scarce, making this an item to avoid altogether. Instead, go for the mixed seafood stew. It is actually soup-like, has a terrific flavor, and is packed full of sea critters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y8Edv_0kv3IMYy00
fish and shrimp flautasPhoto bySteven Doyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30O82I_0kv3IMYy00
shrimp cocktailPhoto bySteven Doyle

But we enjoyed those Mexican tastes in the enchiladas, ceviches, and shrimp cocktail prepared old school. Especially interesting were the flautas that were mammoth in size and flavor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MbPV8_0kv3IMYy00
seafood tostadaPhoto bySteven Doyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NsCrc_0kv3IMYy00
fried catfish, oysters and shrimpPhoto bySteven Doyle

When in doubt, select the fried catfish which always pleases. This served with sides of fried shrimp and oysters will have you on a mental escape to the bayou.

Following the daily specials that will put you in touch with some of Seafood Shack’s best flavors.

CraveDFW is owned by Steven Doyle who has been on the Dallas food scene for 20+ years and has written for Food & Wine, USA Today, New York Times and other national publications. CraveDFW has been published for 15 years and is on the forefront of Dallas food and entertainment news.

