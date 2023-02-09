Dallas, TX

Wingfield's Burgers in Dallas are the Best

Steven Doyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FszKh_0kgzRPm600
Photo bySteven Doyle

by Steven Doyle

The most common question we are asked is which is the best burger in Dallas. Crave have a love-hate relationship with this question as the answer is in constant flux. It is either the last burger we had, or the next one. But in all honesty, there are about a dozen great burgers in Dallas that we crave regularly. Actually, the list is broader if you account for all the great chef-driven burgers which, to us, is difficult to compare to a burger-only joint.

To this end, we struck out recently once again to visit one of the best burgers in Dallas, Wingfield’s Breakfast and Burgers in Oak Cliff on S Beckley. The area is fairly industrial, and the parking lot is tiny. Just a few parking spots are available, so people will park behind you maybe three deep. Somehow it all works out. There are no seats inside the building, so forget about dine-in. You will need to eat in your car (not recommended because the scent of the burger will waft for at least a week) or a nearby park, or on the hood of your car while you wait for the cars behind you to clear out.

Richard Wingfield, the proprietor, was our high school biology teacher at WT White. He also was the tennis coach and the bus driver. Industrious fellow for sure. You may still spot Wingfield manning the grill with great finesse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLezi_0kgzRPm600
Photo bySteven Doyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L0kZG_0kgzRPm600
Photo bySteven Doyle

There must be a science behind the great burger at Wingfield’s, because they are so particularly delicious. What begins as a giant wad of ground beef soon transforms into a massive, greasy patty packed with flavor. Ask for bacon and the man will deep fry it to make for a marvelous extra touch of flavor for your burger. Order a double and you will be in some serious trouble with an extra dose of meat coma. Do a triple and drive straight to Parkland Hospital as you attempt to eat the burger because you will have some serious heart hiccups.

The method for ordering a burger at Wingfield’s is to mosey to the counter area in the front where there is room for about three standing people. The day we were there was nine. And many more waiting for their orders in their cars outside. We paid for a burger and fries and waited in our car. It takes about 15 minutes to get your order, but you can call ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IjFS9_0kgzRPm600
Photo bySteven Doyle

When our order was called, we opened the burger on the counter for all to see and was met with gasps of delight. We took a few snapshots of the burger before devouring, and a kind gentleman behind me said, “are you going to look at it or eat the son of a bitch.”

We grabbed the burger and ran to the car.

The burger weighed in at nearly two pounds with all the red onions and fresh tomato. The patty was a monster. As we each bit in, we could taste that it was hand-molded and not packed tightly. It had a faint bacon taste that made us smile. The bun was over-sized, but nothing incredible. It was utilitarian. The bun held the burger like a warm handshake; firm with some authority.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eKj4y_0kgzRPm600
Double Down for Meat ComaPhoto bySteven Doyle

Onion rings are the blessed art of a burger, and Wingfield’s also has some unusual fries. They appear to be straight from an Ore-Ida bag but remember that bacon we mentioned above that was deep fried. Ahhh, yes. The fries taste like bacon. Genius. We told you Wingfield was a science teacher.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Wingfields Burgers# Dallas# Oak Cliff# Burgers# What to do in Dallas

Comments / 20

Published by

CraveDFW is owned by Steven Doyle who has been on the Dallas food scene for 20+ years and has written for Food & Wine, USA Today, New York Times and other national publications. CraveDFW has been published for 15 years and is on the forefront of Dallas food and entertainment news.

Dallas, TX
631 followers

More from Steven Doyle

Dallas, TX

Sandwiches in Dallas to Satisfy the Hangries

There is little to make a sandwich wonderful other than fantastic bread, well-thought-out seasonings and spreads, and a filling that should be unsurpassed. When deciding on a list of our favorites it seemed a more daunting task than originally thought. So much more came to mind as the list was settled.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Ten Meaty Ideas in Dallas

Dallas is steeped up in plenty of steakhouses and barbecue joints and is what might endear most of us to this city. Even our vegan friends make pretend kabobs and chicken fried steaks because that is a thing.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in Dallas

Shuffling in and finding one of the few remaining seats at the bar, a popular spot for the regulars, you grab a menu and peruse knowing that you will order the chicken fried steak. But you scan the menu with the thought you may discover a new Texas favorite, but alas you do not. Nothing new has been invented in the past hundred years that might exceed the perfection of a slab of tasty beef pounded thick and hand-breaded and deep fried. The craggy crisp layers are an exciting place for unctuous creamed gravy to lay rest in anticipation of your first bite.

Read full story
3 comments
Grand Prairie, TX

Legendary Restauranteur to Open Loop 9 BBQ in Grand Prairie

Loop 9 BBQ, a new restaurant concept featuring prime brisket and other connoisseur-level barbecued meats, opens to the public March 6, 2023. Loop 9 BBQ will soon be one of the first restaurants to open in Grand Prairie’s growing 172-acre entertainment center, EpicCentral.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

North Texas Irish Festival Celebrates Celtic Culture in Dallas’s Fair Park March 3-5

The North Texas Irish Festival returns to Dallas’s Fair Park March 3-5, bringing with it all the music, dance and culture that this exciting, family-friendly event in the rich tradition of Irish and Celtic culture.

Read full story

The Taste of New Mexico in Dalles: Blue Mesa Adobe Pie

Blue Mesa is best known for their New Mexican style of cuisine. Plenty of green chiles and rich sauces. Besides their fantastic and over-the-top brunch, Blue Mesa guests enjoy the Adobe Pie. This special dome of corn masa filled with chicken and roasted chiles is a satisfying meal unto itself.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

The Philly Cheesesteak and Where to Find Them in Dallas

A cheesesteak is a crusty roll filled with thin slices of sautéed ribeye and melted cheese. The cheese of choice is Cheez Whiz, but provolone is an acceptable substitution. For the perfect cheesesteak there needs to be a balance of flavors, textures and what is often referred to as the “drip” factor. Other toppings may include fried onions, sautéed mushrooms, and jalapenos. Cheesesteaks are fast, portable and make for the perfect meal.

Read full story
6 comments
Dallas, TX

Where to Find a Great Hot Dog in Dallas

Researching the history of the hot dog is murkier than the water some are boiled in, but there is certainly no mistake that the wiener on a bun is a quintessential staple of ball games, circuses, amusement parks, and just about anywhere people are looking for an inexpensive and easy to eat meal.

Read full story
4 comments
Dallas, TX

Yoshi Shabu Shabu for a Unique Dining Experience

Shabu-shabu was introduced in Japan in the 20th century with the opening of the restaurant “Suehiro” in Osaka, where the name was invented. Its origins are traced back to the Chinese hot pot known as instant-boiled mutton. Shabu-shabu is most similar to the original Chinese version when compared to other Japanese dishes such as sukiyaki.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Dining Options Are Plentiful in Deep Ellum

Deep Ellum has this rich history of taverns and music, not too unlike today. The transitions have been deep cut with controversy both sweet and unforgiving. Deep Ellum was well known as the place to be for blues musicians from as far away as Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Made famous by legendary residents like Blind Lemon Jefferson, Huddie “Lead Belly” Ledbetter, and blues pianist Alex Moore, Deep Ellum also frequently hosted performances by such iconic artists as T-Bone Walker, just starting his career, and Bessie Smith.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 Years

Keller’s Drive-In has been a Dallas staple since 1950 when Jack Keller opened his first drive-in in Dallas. Having worked at the original drive-in which was located on Chalk Hill off the DFW Turnpike, the Pig Stand, Keller ventured out to open his own restaurant replete with snazzy carhops, cold beer, and tasty burgers.

Read full story
10 comments
Dallas, TX

Top Burgers in Dallas 2023

We have compiled some of our favorite burgers in Dallas but left off the cheffy burgers, those made by some of our top chefs in top Dallas restaurants. We will come out with that delicious list soon.

Read full story
1 comments
Garland, TX

Brick and Bones to Open in Garland

A longtime fried chicken favorite in Dallas and a Deep Ellum bar staple since 2015, Brick & Bones opens their second location and expands their delivery route greatly. Recently opened at Revolving Kitchen, Brick & Bones’ second location at 520 Shepherd Drive, Garland, Texas 75042, will be serving their fried “chicken their güey” (pronounced “way” and used in Mexican Spanish similarly to how "dude" works in American English) by pick-up or delivery through the “Revolving Kitchen” app (5 mile radius), UberEats and DoorDash.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Chocolate Dreams: Sweets for the Sweets

When we think of Valentine’s Day we tend to think of chocolate, love, and presents, yet most of us don’t know that Valentine’s Day has its roots in an ancient Roman fertility festival called Lupercalia. It was a festival celebrating early spring, fertility, the ancestors, and love. The ancient priests would sacrifice a goat and then make their way around the perimeter of the city of Rome, lightly tapping women on the way with strips of the blood-soaked goat’s skin. No one thought this was strange, as this was an invitation for the spirits of the ancestors to re-incarnate through the cycle of rebirth and ensure fertility. At the end of the day single girls would write their names and place them into an urn. Each bachelor would pick a name out of the urn and would spend the year with her — thus ensuring fertility for the community.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

A Valentine's Gift: Chocolate Souffles

Dallas has so many wonderful hot spots that can supply your secret stash of chocolate. We would certainly recommend Dude, Sweet Chocolat and CocoAndre in Oak Cliff, and Kate Weiser in Trinity Groves for starters. All perfectly sweet.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Eggs Prices Can't Hold These Dishes Down

The price of a single egg has risen primarily due to the Avian Flu which has devastated much of the hen population throughout the country. But as those prices stabilize in the next few months we wanted to share some of our favorite eggs in Dallas.

Read full story

The Capital Grille Coconut Tart Will Amaze

We recently made our way to Capital Grille and was blown away not only by the fare, but the amazing and well-tended service. And the pie. All we heard from patrons to staff was how amazing this coconut tart adorned with a lush, whipped cream was. But to get to this pie you must first take a near Wonkaland of whimsy through their menu, which for several excited diners this was perfectly OK.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Bombay Chowpatty for an Amazing Chaat

You may have seen the word ‘chaat’ before, and if you are familiar with the Indian term, then you know you are blessed. Chaat refers to the little snacks often served roadside in stalls or food carts. Typically a vendor will specialize in one type of chaat, often starting with pieces of dough and vegetables. Almost all certainly vegetarian or vegan in nature. One of the more popular places in India to find chaat is along the boardwalk at Chowpatty beach in Mumbai, India.

Read full story

A Visit to the Krishna Temple Netted Great Eats

One of my first visits to Kalachandji’s was as a college student, and it was Thanksgiving. The meal included a visit to the Krishna temple escorted by one of the many devotees who live in the neighboring homes. With the meal we enjoyed a tofu turkey, which was actually much more delicious than it sounds. Although the spice level is very minimal, the repast was elegant and flavorful. We dined in the open-air patio which is centered inside the restaurant.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy